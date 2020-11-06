 Skip to main content
Austin, Barbara and Noah Siffermann are excited for the Veterans Day assembly.

A Tara Elementary salute

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Austin, Barbara and Noah Siffermann are excited for the Veterans Day assembly.

Mia Perez, a fourth grader, waves flags to the music.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Mia Perez, a fourth grader, waves flags to the music.

Fourth graders wave their flags along to the song.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Fourth graders wave their flags along to the song.

Fourth graders Fayth McMullan (front), Alexander Izquierdo and Dawson Normandin salute to veterans during a song.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Fourth graders Fayth McMullan (front), Alexander Izquierdo and Dawson Normandin salute to veterans during a song.

Barbara Siffermann, the music teacher, counts down to when the fourth graders should start singing again.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Barbara Siffermann, the music teacher, counts down to when the fourth graders should start singing again.

Fourth graders Joei Fulghum and Jordan Ellis sing their solos.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Fourth graders Joei Fulghum and Jordan Ellis sing their solos.

Fourth grader Joseph Lopez-Otara brings American spirit to the assembly with his American flag shirt.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Fourth grader Joseph Lopez-Otara brings American spirit to the assembly with his American flag shirt.

Fourth grader Jayden Bui has fun during the Veterans Day assembly.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Fourth grader Jayden Bui has fun during the Veterans Day assembly.

Fourth graders Tyson Norris (front), Isaiah Cerquizzi and Gavin Grosso salute in unison to honor veterans.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 |

Fourth graders Tyson Norris (front), Isaiah Cerquizzi and Gavin Grosso salute in unison to honor veterans.

The school's fourth graders celebrate Veterans Day with their annual performance.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Fourth graders at Tara Elementary School were decked out in red, white and blue Nov. 6 for their annual Veterans Day assembly.

“I’m excited for the children to have a chance to perform,” said Barbara Siffermann, the music teacher at Tara Elementary. “I’m extra excited because my twin boys, [Austin and Noah], are in it this year.”

This year’s assembly was different than past years due to COVID-19. Rather than having the entire school meet in the cafeteria, the fourth graders sang in the amphitheater while standing socially distanced.

The performance was recorded and sent to families Nov. 10 and was also posted on the school’s social media.

