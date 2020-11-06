A Tara Elementary salute

Fourth graders at Tara Elementary School were decked out in red, white and blue Nov. 6 for their annual Veterans Day assembly.

“I’m excited for the children to have a chance to perform,” said Barbara Siffermann, the music teacher at Tara Elementary. “I’m extra excited because my twin boys, [Austin and Noah], are in it this year.”

This year’s assembly was different than past years due to COVID-19. Rather than having the entire school meet in the cafeteria, the fourth graders sang in the amphitheater while standing socially distanced.

The performance was recorded and sent to families Nov. 10 and was also posted on the school’s social media.