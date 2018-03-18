A run to remember at the annual First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon Race

Before the sun rose on March 18, racers took off from the starting line of the First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon Race, Relay and 10K. The race, which began and ended at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, drew thousands of runners and walkers from all over Florida and other states.

The course went through the John Ringling Causeway, St. Armand's Circle and downtown Sarasota. For the first time, a new course modification allowed racers to run a 10K course route.

"No matter what your ability level is, whether you can do a relay, half marathon or 10K, this event is a way to live a healthy way of life and also build and develop a goal," said Dan Lakin, event marketing director for Healthy Way of Life, one of the race organizers.

Sarasota runner Blake Riley set a new half marathon course record completing the course in one hour, 13 minutes and 19 seconds. Jacki Wachtel of New Port Richey, Florida took first place in the women's half marathon race.

"I'm honestly so happy and it was a great experience," Riley said. "The extreme humidity the morning of the race was something I wasn't prepared for, so I felt the worse I ever had during the beginning of the race, but pacing myself helped me by the ninth mile and I was able to close the last few miles faster than I ever have."

This was the 21-year-old's third half marathon and ran about 80 miles a week to train for the race.