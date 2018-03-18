 Skip to main content
Runners reach the final mile of the course.

A run to remember at the annual First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon Race

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018

Runners reach the final mile of the course.

Lauren Udwari and Leah Mitchem of Team 0630SK took first place in the women's relay race.

Vladimir Kim of Cirque Vertigo entertains racers with his juggling.

Gemma, George and Jorge Luis Alberto

Sally Goulet, Jordan Parker and Megan Olson

Team Go Run Miami

Marcia and Luis Noguirra receive medals after reaching the finish line.

Chamelion played covers of high energy tunes towards the end of the race.

Ubaldo, Mayra and Grisell Rodriguez

Angela Rubright with her daughter Ashley, who ran her first 10K race.

Dave Kappas announces race winners.

Wendy Tocha of St. Petersburg, Florida took first place for the women's 10K race.

Runners get ready to begin the race. Photo Courtesy of First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon.

Jeffrey Zickus of Atlanta, Georgia took first place in the 10K race. Photo Courtesy of First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon.

Runners, walkers and supporters take part in 13th annual First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon Race on March 18.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Before the sun rose on March 18, racers took off from the starting line of the First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon Race, Relay and 10K. The race, which began and ended at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, drew thousands of runners and walkers from all over Florida and other states.  

The course went through the John Ringling Causeway, St. Armand's Circle and downtown Sarasota. For the first time, a new course modification allowed racers to run a 10K course route. 

"No matter what your ability level is, whether you can do a relay, half marathon or 10K, this event is a way to live a healthy way of life and also build and develop a goal," said Dan Lakin, event marketing director for Healthy Way of Life, one of the race organizers. 

Sarasota runner Blake Riley set a new half marathon course record completing the course in one hour, 13 minutes and 19 seconds. Jacki Wachtel of New Port Richey, Florida took first place in the women's half marathon race. 

"I'm honestly so happy and it was a great experience," Riley said. "The extreme humidity the morning of the race was something I wasn't prepared for, so I felt the worse I ever had during the beginning of the race, but pacing myself helped me by the ninth mile and I was able to close the last few miles faster than I ever have." 

This was the 21-year-old's third half marathon and ran about 80 miles a week to train for the race. 

