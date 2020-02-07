 Skip to main content
Kurt Bradshaw and his daughter McKinley, who is in second grade dance together. Kurt Bradshaw says he loves spending time with his daughter.

A rootin' tootin' good time at Gene Witt

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 |

Patrick Foley dances with his daughter, Grace, who is in kindergarten, to "Cotton Eye Joe."

Kevin Kelly dances with his granddaughter Scarlett Giuliano, a first grader. Giuliano was also accompanied by her father, Bryan Giuliano.

Lily Fouche, a kindergartner, does a craft alongside her sister, Madelyne, a second grader.

Alivia Patterson, a first grader, tries her best to throw a ring onto a cactus.

BJ Carter and his daughter Masyn, a kindergartner, love eating popcorn at the dance.

Emalie Roberts, a third grader, goes to the dance every year with her father, Eugene. Eugene Roberts likes the western theme because he thinks it's easier to dance to country music.

Pat Lavin has been going to the father-daughter dance with his daughter Abigail, who is in third grade, for years. Abigail Lavin says she loves the songs and dancing.

Scarlett Weinkiper, a second grader, loves dancing with her friends and being with her dad, David, at the dance.

Abigail Rodriguez, a first grader, puts her hands into a 'y' formation while dancing to the "YMCA" with her father, Stephen.

Naomi Cummings, a fourth grader, and her dad, Errol Bryant, dance to the "YMCA." Bryant likes the western theme because it's "easy to piece together."

Oscar Lucin and his daughter Adelyn, a second grader, dress all-out for the Old Time Road theme of the dance. "My wife got a little carried away," Oscar Lucin says.

Ilyria Sutton, a third grader, slow dances with her father, Keith. Keith Sutton says the dance was a lot of fun.

Andrew Cerquozzi twists while dancing with his daughter Marley, a kindergartner. This year was the first father-daughter dance for the Cerquozzis. They both love playing the games available.

James Smith loves going to the dance every year with his daughter Johanna. "I'm not going to have her forever," James Smith says. "She's my little butterfly."

Nora Blasewitz, a first grader, and her dad, Michael, enjoy spending time together at the dance.

Mitch Conner spends quality time with his daughter Austin, a kindergartner, during the dance. This is the Conners second father-daughter dance.

Paige, Emma and Jim Andersen dance together. Jim Andersen says it's exciting to have his two daughters, Emma, who is a fourth grader, and Paige, who is a third grader, at the dance with him.

Bianco Gomez enjoys the dance with her father, Magdaleno Gomez, and her sister, Sherlyn Gomez, a first grader.

Alyssa Otterness, a fourth grader, dresses in a western theme with her father, David.

Fathers and daughters don boots and bling during dance.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

As a member of the Coast Guard, Oscar Lucin doesn't always get to be with his daughter Adelyn Lucin. 

So Gene Witt Elementary School's Old Time Road father-daughter dance was a special night for Oscar Lucin and Adelyn Lucin, a second grader at the school, as they dressed all-out for the dance's western theme. Oscar Lucin dressed in a cowboy shirt while his daughter wore a long western-style dress. The pair also donned cowboy hats and boots.

"It's a fun theme," Lucin said. "My wife [Jazzmin] got a little bit carried away."

The western theme was a hit for many dads and their daughters. 

Eugene Roberts, father of third grader Emalie Roberts, loved the country theme because it's easy for him to dance to country music. The Roberts have been going to the school's father-daughter dance every year to enjoy the camaraderie and have fun.

