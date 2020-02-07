As a member of the Coast Guard, Oscar Lucin doesn't always get to be with his daughter Adelyn Lucin.

So Gene Witt Elementary School's Old Time Road father-daughter dance was a special night for Oscar Lucin and Adelyn Lucin, a second grader at the school, as they dressed all-out for the dance's western theme. Oscar Lucin dressed in a cowboy shirt while his daughter wore a long western-style dress. The pair also donned cowboy hats and boots.

"It's a fun theme," Lucin said. "My wife [Jazzmin] got a little bit carried away."

The western theme was a hit for many dads and their daughters.

Eugene Roberts, father of third grader Emalie Roberts, loved the country theme because it's easy for him to dance to country music. The Roberts have been going to the school's father-daughter dance every year to enjoy the camaraderie and have fun.