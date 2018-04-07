A roaring good time at Big Cat Habitat’s Jungle Jam

Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, a nonprofit that houses and cares for exotic animals, held its second annual Jungle Jam fundraiser on April 7 at its Palmer Boulevard location. Attendees spent the evening visiting the various animals at the sanctuary, such as lions, bears, alpacas, monkeys and exotic birds. The event also featured four local bands and a silent auction.

The fundraiser raised money for the construction of an on-site animal clinic and for a private habitat area for senior animals as well as other animals who may temporarily need a quieter space.