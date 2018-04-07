 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Brielle and Charlene Culp pose with bears at the sanctuary.

A roaring good time at Big Cat Habitat’s Jungle Jam

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Brielle and Charlene Culp pose with bears at the sanctuary.

Buy this Photo
Kaylee Langeneger walks on stilts in a cat costume.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Kaylee Langeneger walks on stilts in a cat costume.

Buy this Photo
A Himalayan black bear strikes a pose for the camera.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

A Himalayan black bear strikes a pose for the camera.

Buy this Photo
A vervet monkey sticks its tongue out at visitors.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

A vervet monkey sticks its tongue out at visitors.

Buy this Photo
Copperhead gets the party started.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Copperhead gets the party started.

Buy this Photo
Mandy Peterson, Joe and Regina Platono, and Holly Hennessy

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Mandy Peterson, Joe and Regina Platono, and Holly Hennessy

Buy this Photo
Jerry Pallante greets a goat.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Jerry Pallante greets a goat.

Buy this Photo
Tadas Simone with Bonnie.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Tadas Simone with Bonnie.

Buy this Photo
Mama, a llama, says hello through the fence.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Mama, a llama, says hello through the fence.

Buy this Photo
Michael Peck, Cindy McKlusky and Gina Locicero

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Michael Peck, Cindy McKlusky and Gina Locicero

Buy this Photo
Caroline, Trisha, Kate and Hailie Peterson

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Caroline, Trisha, Kate and Hailie Peterson

Buy this Photo
Share
Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary hosted its Jungle Jam fundraiser on April 7.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, a nonprofit that houses and cares for exotic animals, held its second annual Jungle Jam fundraiser on April 7 at its Palmer Boulevard location.  Attendees spent the evening visiting the various animals at the sanctuary, such as lions, bears, alpacas, monkeys and exotic birds. The event also featured four local bands and a silent auction.

The fundraiser raised money for the construction of an on-site animal clinic and for a private habitat area for senior animals as well as other animals who may temporarily need a quieter space.

Related Stories

Advertisement