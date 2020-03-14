 Skip to main content
A professional touch on Lakewood Ranch Winter Fine Art Show

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020

River Club residents Tai and Charlyn Gauthier look at a wood sculpture fountain. "I love it," Charlyn Gauthier says. "It's tranquil and very peaceful to me."

Bradenton resident Susan Woods stands still while artist Emre Tekeli puts on a one-of-a-kind necklace on her. "It's unique," Woods says. "It's 3D. It's amazing."

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020

Bradenton resident Susan Woods stands still while artist Emre Tekeli puts on a one-of-a-kind necklace on her. "It's unique," Woods says. "It's 3D. It's amazing."

Gerald Montgomery and Martha Gonzalez, who will be moving to Lakewood Ranch in June, look through different art pieces.

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020

Gerald Montgomery and Martha Gonzalez, who will be moving to Lakewood Ranch in June, look through different art pieces.

Jan and Terry Monteverde, who are University Park Country Club residents, talk to artist Ben Foster about his bronze sculpture pig. "I like big, fat things, so I like the pig," Jan Monteverde says.

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020

Jan and Terry Monteverde, who are University Park Country Club residents, talk to artist Ben Foster about his bronze sculpture pig. "I like big, fat things, so I like the pig," Jan Monteverde says.

Shoshana Matthews shows Sarasota resident Pat Zagony the different ways she can wear a shawl Matthews made.

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020

Shoshana Matthews shows Sarasota resident Pat Zagony the different ways she can wear a shawl Matthews made.

Ricky Espinosa talks about his wife, Josephina's, art with Sarasota Linda Shea. Shea likes the art festival because it includes several professional artists. "It's something new and interesting," she says.

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020

Ricky Espinosa talks about his wife, Josephina's, art with Sarasota Linda Shea. Shea likes the art festival because it includes several professional artists. "It's something new and interesting," she says.

Lee and Joan Saxon walk down from their home at the Waterfront at Main Street to enjoy the different work artists have on display.

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020

Lee and Joan Saxon walk down from their home at the Waterfront at Main Street to enjoy the different work artists have on display.

Artist Robert Johnson talks about his oil paintings of local areas with Lakewood Ranch resident Christy Simunovic. "It's awesome," Simunovic says. "I recognize it because it's local."

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020

Artist Robert Johnson talks about his oil paintings of local areas with Lakewood Ranch resident Christy Simunovic. "It's awesome," Simunovic says. "I recognize it because it's local."

Sarasota residents Betsy and Wolf Shindlebower follow several of the artists who attend the Lakewood Ranch Winter Fine Art Festival and enjoy seeing their new work each year.

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020

Sarasota residents Betsy and Wolf Shindlebower follow several of the artists who attend the Lakewood Ranch Winter Fine Art Festival and enjoy seeing their new work each year.

Sarasota residents Perry and Wendy Houston show off the copper garden stake they purchased at the festival. "I like the colors, and it was a good deal," Wendy Houston says.

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020

Sarasota residents Perry and Wendy Houston show off the copper garden stake they purchased at the festival. "I like the colors, and it was a good deal," Wendy Houston says.

Art festival-goers enjoy Lakewood Ranch's art scene
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Charlyn Gauthier, a River Club resident, was eating ice cream with her children Jacklyn and Tai Gauthier, on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch when they stumbled upon the Lakewood Ranch Winter Fine Art Festival March 14. 

As they walked around to see the work from professional artists from across the country, Charlyn Gauthier found her favorite piece: a wooden sculpture fountain.

"I love it," she said. "It's tranquil and very peaceful to me."

When Jan Monteverde, a University Park Country Club resident, saw a bronze sculpture of a pig, she knew she had to have it. 

"I loved [artist Ben Foster's] work," Monteverde said. "It's authentic. I like big, fat things, so I love the pig."

Monteverde and her husband, Terry, moved to the area specifically for the art scene in Lakewood Ranch. 

Linda Shea, of Sarasota, enjoyed the art festival because the show included several professional artists, which she said is different than most shows in the area.

"It's something new and interesting," Shea said. "I can appreciate people's ideas and how they perceive life."

