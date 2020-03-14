A professional touch on Lakewood Ranch Winter Fine Art Show

Charlyn Gauthier, a River Club resident, was eating ice cream with her children Jacklyn and Tai Gauthier, on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch when they stumbled upon the Lakewood Ranch Winter Fine Art Festival March 14.

As they walked around to see the work from professional artists from across the country, Charlyn Gauthier found her favorite piece: a wooden sculpture fountain.

"I love it," she said. "It's tranquil and very peaceful to me."

When Jan Monteverde, a University Park Country Club resident, saw a bronze sculpture of a pig, she knew she had to have it.

"I loved [artist Ben Foster's] work," Monteverde said. "It's authentic. I like big, fat things, so I love the pig."

Monteverde and her husband, Terry, moved to the area specifically for the art scene in Lakewood Ranch.

Linda Shea, of Sarasota, enjoyed the art festival because the show included several professional artists, which she said is different than most shows in the area.

"It's something new and interesting," Shea said. "I can appreciate people's ideas and how they perceive life."