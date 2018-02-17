 Skip to main content
Summerfield's Carter Bagshaw, 9, gets ready to try another fishing spot.

A perfect cast in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018

Summerfield's Carter Bagshaw, 9, gets ready to try another fishing spot.

Nine-year-old Daniel Ryskamp shows off the large mouth bass he caught to Lakewood Ranch Angler's Club volunteers Bill Getz and Steve Herich. His dad, Nick Ryskamp, watches from behind.

Gullett Elementary School's Kevin Anderson, 7, came back to the tourney after having a great time last year.

Lakewood Ranch's Steve Corneles enjoys the event with his boys, Luke and Trent.

Troy Ingemi, 10, concentrates on not allowing any slack in his line.

Five-year-old Barron Troyan, of Lakewood Ranch, is trying to hook a trophy fish.

Austin and Donald Sheppard find the perfect fishing spot.

Lakewood Ranch's Molly Radocy, 7, says casting is her favorite part of fishing.

Igor and Nathan Tatarintsev, of University Place, spend some quality time together.

Jacksen Deakin, 10, finds the tournament the perfect way to spend a day while while visiting his grandparents, Heather and Paul Smith of Palm Aire.

Lake Uihlein was lined with young anglers.

Lakewood Ranch's Daniel Ryskamp, 9, shows off his 14-inch bass.

Braden Woods residents Joe and Eli Bazo search for a better fishing spot.

Fishing tournament volunteers teach children about fishing.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

It might have been unusual for a 9-year-old having fun, but Daniel Ryskamp was very quiet the morning of Feb. 17. He was letting his rod and reel do the talking.

Within 30 minutes of the start of the annual Youth Fishing Tournament, put on by the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club and Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, Daniel caught his second fish of the day along the banks of Lake Uihlein.

Lakewood Ranch Angler's Club member Steve Herich measured the 14-inch large mouth bass he caught and handed it back to him.

"I don't like touching them," Daniel said as he stuck his fingers in the bass's mouth and supported its body with the other hand.

Moments later, he was back to the task. 

His dad, Nick Ryskamp, and grandpa, Dan Ryskamp, watched proudly. They had all arrived at 7:45 a.m. to find the perfect spot before the tournament's 9 a.m. start time. 

"That was a good fish," Nick Ryskamp said of the 14-inch bass. "He almost lost him."

Approximately 100 children participated in the annual tournament, which featured plenty of fishing and trophies for the winners of different age groups, along with a lunch provided by the Kiwanis Club of Lakewood Ranch.

