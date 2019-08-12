 Skip to main content
Shaina Swan shows off her speciality cocktail, AT-1501, served in IV bags. The real AT-1501 is an antibody produced by the ALS Therapy Development Institute and it protects nerves against the progression of ALS.

A mix of cocktails and concern in Lakewood Ranch

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Shaina Swan and her husband, A Life Story Foundation founder Kevin Swan, thank everyone who attended the event.

Realtor Greg Claxton and Rebecca Claxton of Incredible Adventures served as guest bartenders.

Wagner Reality's Diane Lee enjoys a cocktail and supports ALS research in the process.

Celebrity bartender Brian Kehoe tests his own special cocktail, the Toiletbowl.

Myakka City's Jeff and Lori Devine, who own Ty-Mar Horses, were first on hand to support the event.

Celebrity bartender Lisa Hruby makes her Pink Panty specialty cocktail.

Guests at the fundraiser were asked why they supported the cause and they wrote their answers on a banner.

Guest bartender Michael Moore's specialty cocktail included a popsicle and was a hit.

Lakewood Ranch's Marcus and Cyndy Scott went their own ways when it came to choosing adult beverages.

ALS fundraiser draws crowd to support A Life Story Foundation.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Those who attended the Celebrity Bartender Challenge — Cocktails for a Cure on Aug. 9 at the Grove Ballroom in Lakewood Ranch to support A Life Story Foundation and ALS research were asked to sign a huge banner to explain why they supported the event.

One in particular summed it up nicely.

"Because ALS shouldn't be anyone's path in life."

No one knows that better than Kevin Swan, the founder of A Life Story Foundation. Swan addressed the crowd at the event.

"Every dollar helps us get closer to a treatment," Swan said through an electronically assisted voice. "We are so grateful for every single person in this room. Thank you for spending your time and hopefully, a lot of your money."

 

