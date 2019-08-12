A mix of cocktails and concern in Lakewood Ranch

Those who attended the Celebrity Bartender Challenge — Cocktails for a Cure on Aug. 9 at the Grove Ballroom in Lakewood Ranch to support A Life Story Foundation and ALS research were asked to sign a huge banner to explain why they supported the event.

One in particular summed it up nicely.

"Because ALS shouldn't be anyone's path in life."

No one knows that better than Kevin Swan, the founder of A Life Story Foundation. Swan addressed the crowd at the event.

"Every dollar helps us get closer to a treatment," Swan said through an electronically assisted voice. "We are so grateful for every single person in this room. Thank you for spending your time and hopefully, a lot of your money."