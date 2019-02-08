A local visit to Greece in Sarasota

Visitors who stepped into St. Barbara's 35th annual Greek Festival might as well have stepped into Greece itself.

And visitors who stepped foot into "Yia Yia's Attic" Friday may have felt like they stepped into their own grandmother's attic with the variety of knick-knacks and decorations sprawling across the tables.

Carol Bourbeau, who helped organize the yard sale-esque corner in the marketplace tent, referred to the items on sale as "little treasures."

"This is the perfect place for joy," she said of the sale, but with all the smiles on the faces of the folks milling about, it seemed like the thought extended to the whole festival.

The Greek Festival continues Saturday and Sunday.