A hot topic

Caitlin Saviano and her 2-year-old son, Matteo, watched from their Greenbrook home on Friday morning as a hot air balloon flew overhead.

Matteo was hooked and Caitlin was headed to the first Sarasota Balloon Festival that ran March 8-11 at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch.

“When he couldn’t find it later, after it flew off, we knew we had to come,” Saviano said. “He was very excited to see the balloons.”

Promoter Ricky Garvie put the festival together featuring hot air balloons, carnival rides and food and vendor booths.