Balloons take off as the sun sets over the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch.

A hot topic

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Sarasota's Tia Castle, Ace King and Doug King gather in front of an inflating Dumbo balloon.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Nancy and Dave Clapp, Kelly, Kenley, Peter and Jack Crowley, all from Sarasota, enjoy the first Sarasota Balloon Festival in Lakewood Ranch.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Sisters Yulia Skurikhina, from Miami, and Natalia Skurikhina, visiting from Russia, hold down a balloon with others waiting for a ride.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Volunteers Chuck Ness, visiting from San Antonio, and Mike Koepfle, from Lakeland, assist while a hot air balloon inflates.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Siesta Key's Ginny Nese takes a photo as a balloon takes off.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Tweetie gets ready to soar above the Premier Sports Campus.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Emily Garcia and Jacqueline Bush of Bradenton check out the rides.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Sarasota's Lynn Deuitch, Sara Brenner and Autumn Brenner test the carnival food.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Sarasota's Tom Harrison, and Laura Purcell stand in front of a ride that captures the interest of their son, Harrison.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Sarasota's Matilyn Dibartolome gets ready to enjoy a carnival ride.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Odessa's Kailinn Cromley was more interested in the hay in the petting zoo than the goat behind her.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Cape Coral's Michaela Ward, with her dad, Donnie, chose a pony ride over a hot air balloon ride.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Greenbrook's Matteo and Caitlin Saviano watch as a hot air balloon takes flight.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Jacksonville Beach's Renee and Rodney Sentz and Jacksonville's Tom and Faith Reagan grab a snack.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Tom and Jerry balloons join a RE/MAX balloon at the Sarasota Balloon Festival.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

A hot air balloon gets ready to touch down next to the carnival rides at the Sarasota Balloon Festival.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Pilot Fred Vereb of Tampa takes off in the RE/MAX hot air balloon.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Pilot Fred Vereb of Tampa fires up the air in his balloon.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Sarasota Balloon Festival makes debut landing at Premier Sports Campus.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Caitlin Saviano and her 2-year-old son, Matteo, watched from their Greenbrook home on Friday morning as a hot air balloon flew overhead.

Matteo was hooked and Caitlin was headed to the first Sarasota Balloon Festival that ran March 8-11 at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch. 

“When he couldn’t find it later, after it flew off, we knew we had to come,” Saviano said. “He was very excited to see the balloons.”

Promoter Ricky Garvie put the festival together featuring hot air balloons, carnival rides and food and vendor booths.

 

