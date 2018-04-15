A grande amore night at Lakewood Ranch High prom

Their memories would be forever.

So Lakewood Ranch High School students kept lining up into a cardboard cutout of a picture frame as the cameras snapped away at the Mustangs' prom April 13 at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota.

“We all came as a group,” said Holly Leiberick, after she finished taking photos with her friends. "And we're going bowling after this."

Presumably, the students were going to change out of their formal wear before putting on bowling shoes.

The prom theme was "A Venetian Evening."