Sophia Lopez, Holly Leiberick and Sarah Buchanan, seniors at Lakewood Ranch High School, captured their prom memories.

A grande amore night at Lakewood Ranch High prom

Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2018

Carol Bado, Katie Maxham and Sidney Oake, seniors, get ready to dance all night.

Matthew Scott and Kyndra Mcleod, seniors, take a spin on the dance floor.

A group of Lakewood Ranch High students couldn't wear their shoes any longer at the prom.

Junior Zach Darner and sophomore Taylor Woodrind enjoy a dance as things slow down.

It was a night of elegance at the Lakewood Ranch High prom at the Hyatt Regency.

Lakewood Ranch High chaperones Jenny Galieno, Mark Napier and Rebekah Lester had as much fun as the students.

Juniors Jennifer Carter, Kamila Kemenyfy- Rojas and Ivy Garcia show off their dance moves.

Juniors Ashley Ringo, Anna Thomas, Haley Klein, Sienna Rodriguez, Ashley Phillips and Brenna Rodemaker pose for a photo at the prom.

Juniors Jalyn Thompson and Julianna Catena take a break from the dancing at the prom.

Seniors Denver Romano, Sydney Strimer and Haley Weltzien were dressed elegantly for the very special occasion.

Prom queen Kailey Carpenter and prom king Matthew Dugan don their crowns and Dugan got a cape.

Kailey Carpenter and Matthew Dugan dance after they are named prom king and queen.

Juniors Savannah Decker and Abigail Lester hit the dance floor.

Seniors Morgan Lakomiak, Cristina Rosabal, Erika Rojas and Carley Dulin gather around a huge masked face at the prom.

Seniors Cheyenne Helbrecht and Evan Schulz dance to the cupid shuffle, a popular dance at the prom.

Harry Barthelemy, a senior, and his prom date, Julia Gennocro, a junior, are looking great at the prom.

"A Venetian Evening" is the them of the Lakewood Ranch High School prom.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Their memories would be forever.

So Lakewood Ranch High School students kept lining up into a cardboard cutout of a picture frame as the cameras snapped away at the Mustangs' prom April 13 at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota.

“We all came as a group,” said Holly Leiberick, after she finished taking photos with her friends. "And we're going bowling after this."

Presumably, the students were going to change out of their formal wear before putting on bowling shoes.

The prom theme was "A Venetian Evening."

 

 

