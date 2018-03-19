 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lyn and Joe Rooney with their miniature dachshunds Josie and Rosie.

A dog day afternoon at the Mutt Derby

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Lyn and Joe Rooney with their miniature dachshunds Josie and Rosie.

Buy this Photo
Toby Aline with Spike, a chihuahua and rat terrier mixed breed.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Toby Aline with Spike, a chihuahua and rat terrier mixed breed.

Buy this Photo
Tami Kleister with her Rhodesian lab Jagger.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Tami Kleister with her Rhodesian lab Jagger.

Buy this Photo
Maggie Moffett and Alex Finnicum with their dogs Moose Riley, a Belgian shepherd who has won in his weight category for the past two years, Ellie and Harper.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Maggie Moffett and Alex Finnicum with their dogs Moose Riley, a Belgian shepherd who has won in his weight category for the past two years, Ellie and Harper.

Buy this Photo
Ryan Abernathy preps his yellow lab Max on the track.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Ryan Abernathy preps his yellow lab Max on the track.

Buy this Photo
Max the yellow lab gets some love from his supporters.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Max the yellow lab gets some love from his supporters.

Buy this Photo
Jim Unnever with his Australian labradoodle Saidee, a past winner of the Mutt Derby.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Jim Unnever with his Australian labradoodle Saidee, a past winner of the Mutt Derby.

Buy this Photo
Joseph and Constance Propsom with their dogs Ringo and Juliet.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Joseph and Constance Propsom with their dogs Ringo and Juliet.

Buy this Photo
Christina Angus and Thomas Sockpick with their Alaskan husky Aurora.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Christina Angus and Thomas Sockpick with their Alaskan husky Aurora.

Buy this Photo
Tyson and Mark Quire with their puggle Sophie

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Tyson and Mark Quire with their puggle Sophie

Buy this Photo
Jagger rocks his shades before the race.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Jagger rocks his shades before the race.

Buy this Photo
Jagger meets a new friend before the race.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Jagger meets a new friend before the race.

Buy this Photo
Bailey waits patiently for the race to begin.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Bailey waits patiently for the race to begin.

Buy this Photo
Mary and Bryan Scheible with their pooch Molly.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Mary and Bryan Scheible with their pooch Molly.

Buy this Photo
Owners get ready to release their dogs for the 1 to 15 pound weight category race.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Owners get ready to release their dogs for the 1 to 15 pound weight category race.

Buy this Photo
Helen Duvin lifts her dog Dakota in excitement over her win.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Helen Duvin lifts her dog Dakota in excitement over her win.

Buy this Photo
Helen Duvin and Dakota.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Helen Duvin and Dakota.

Buy this Photo
Valentino makes a last minute dash to the finish line.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Valentino makes a last minute dash to the finish line.

Buy this Photo
Jessie Carroll with her dog Gibson.

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Jessie Carroll with her dog Gibson.

Buy this Photo
Jessie and Jim Carroll with their dog Gibson

Monday, Mar. 19, 2018 |

Jessie and Jim Carroll with their dog Gibson

Buy this Photo
Share
Dogs competed in a friendly race on March 18 at the Sarasota Kennel Club.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Anything can happen at the Sarasota Kennel Club's 10th Annual Mutt Derby. In past races, dogs have jumped into the pond, ran in the wrong direction, played with other dogs in the middle of the race or stopped to say hello to spectators. These dogs may not be professional racers, but they did have some big fans cheering them on.

Dogs of all breeds and their owners gathered at the race track of the Sarasota Kennel Club to compete in a friendly competition that raised funds for Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption. The dogs were divided into five weight categories and competed against seven other dogs each race.

“The Jack Russells always seem to win the smaller weight categories,” said event organizer Sue Peakes. “One year we had a huge dog that was very shy and when they released him, he just wanted to get out of there and he won. It just depends on who is racing.”

Related Stories

Advertisement