Flagler County's David Tambini runs past the finish line with his paddle above his head to celebrate. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

A day of celebration at Special Olympics Stand-up Paddleboard Championships

Englewood's Deanna Blauer gives it her all during her race. Blauer has been paddleboarding since 2011.

Englewood's Mick Blauer cheers on his daughter Deanna Blauer as she makes her way around the lake. "I always love watching her compete," Blauer says.

Ellenton's Linda Engle and her daughter Lexis Engle volunteer with Sarasota's Bob Heaton. Lexis Engle is competing in the stand-up paddleboard championships for the first time.

Lee County's Theresa Johnson battles Orange County's Brittany Tagliareni to the finish line.

Brevard County's Riley Reneau celebrates with her coach Fleda Carroll and her sister, Cassidy Reneau. Riley Reneau started paddleboarding when she was 8 years old. She's now 16.

Brevard County's Jen Reneau cheers for her daughter Riley Reneau after taking video of her crossing the finish line.

Seminole County's David Cowan competes in his first Special Olympics Stand-up Paddleboard Championship with his friend Chad Vanscoter, who is from Orange County. Vanscote is participating in his fifth championship.

Championship participants get off to a furious start.

Miami-Dade's Daniel Fundora stays strong as he heads toward the finish line.

Lee County's Terry Johnson participates in a preliminary round of the Special Olympics Stand-up Paddleboard Championship.

Sarasota's Mark Jackson cheers for participants while keeping time for one of the paddlers. "It's a really cool opportunity to be out here supporting and helping them do the best they can," Jackson says.

Hillsborough County's Aarushi Pratap gets help taking off her bib from volunteer Laurie Farrell, who lives in Parrish.

Orange County's Chad Vanscoter celebrates crossing the finish line.

Bradenton's Marc Acquaro crosses the finish line with pride. "It feels good," Acquaro says about competing.

Nathan Benderson Park hosts the event in Sarasota.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Bradenton's Marc Acquaro paddled intensely toward the finish line at Nathan Benderson Park. 

Although his race in the Special Olympics Stand-up Paddleboard Championships was more difficult due to the wind, he still had a great time.

"It feels good," Acquaro said after finishing his race, which drained all his energy. 

Dozens of fellow participants, their families, volunteers, and Special Olympics staff members cheered for each of the competitors throughout Friday's competition. The event concludes Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

Sarasota's Bob Heaton has been volunteering for the Special Olympics for 22 years, mainly at events held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. He loved being able to volunteer for the organization close to home at Nathan Benderson Park.

"I'm inspired by these athletes with their enthusiasm, the wonderful looks they have on their faces, the fact they help each other, promote each other, assist each other and encourage each other," Heaton said. "It's wonderful to see them out there giving it their all, and they are very good athletes."

Ellenton's Lexis Engle couldn't wait to participate in her first championship race. She's only been stand-up paddleboarding for a year. 

"I just hope I don't fall off," Engle said. 

