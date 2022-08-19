A day of celebration at Special Olympics Stand-up Paddleboard Championships

Bradenton's Marc Acquaro paddled intensely toward the finish line at Nathan Benderson Park.

Although his race in the Special Olympics Stand-up Paddleboard Championships was more difficult due to the wind, he still had a great time.

"It feels good," Acquaro said after finishing his race, which drained all his energy.

Dozens of fellow participants, their families, volunteers, and Special Olympics staff members cheered for each of the competitors throughout Friday's competition. The event concludes Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

Sarasota's Bob Heaton has been volunteering for the Special Olympics for 22 years, mainly at events held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. He loved being able to volunteer for the organization close to home at Nathan Benderson Park.

"I'm inspired by these athletes with their enthusiasm, the wonderful looks they have on their faces, the fact they help each other, promote each other, assist each other and encourage each other," Heaton said. "It's wonderful to see them out there giving it their all, and they are very good athletes."

Ellenton's Lexis Engle couldn't wait to participate in her first championship race. She's only been stand-up paddleboarding for a year.

"I just hope I don't fall off," Engle said.