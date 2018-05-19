 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Vinh Dong and Michelle Soblewski say they are ready to graduate, and just a little nervous.

A day for Braden River High to celebrate accomplishment

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Vinh Dong and Michelle Soblewski say they are ready to graduate, and just a little nervous.

Buy this Photo
Jordae Jenkins, Raquez Jackson, Nilah Hunter and Dorien Dowling can't believe their graduation day is already here.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Jordae Jenkins, Raquez Jackson, Nilah Hunter and Dorien Dowling can't believe their graduation day is already here.

Buy this Photo
Kalaina Hintze, Kevin Haynes, Austin Hare and Sasha Gray are ready to get their diplomas.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Kalaina Hintze, Kevin Haynes, Austin Hare and Sasha Gray are ready to get their diplomas.

Buy this Photo
Brendon Bengatsson and Aisha Benoit-Jean share a moment before the ceremony.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Brendon Bengatsson and Aisha Benoit-Jean share a moment before the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Jahvaron Burks loved being involved in clubs and athletics during his time at Braden River.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Jahvaron Burks loved being involved in clubs and athletics during his time at Braden River.

Buy this Photo
Isabelle Vasquez and Brittney Walters have been best friends since their freshman year.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Isabelle Vasquez and Brittney Walters have been best friends since their freshman year.

Buy this Photo
Dyamond Jacobs and Cheyanne Hojara hope they remain friends after graduation.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Dyamond Jacobs and Cheyanne Hojara hope they remain friends after graduation.

Buy this Photo
Nasreen Abdullah and Amy Aburto watch a senior recap video shown at graduation.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Nasreen Abdullah and Amy Aburto watch a senior recap video shown at graduation.

Buy this Photo
Luke Rowland reminds his classmates that the possibilities are endless in post-graduate life.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Luke Rowland reminds his classmates that the possibilities are endless in post-graduate life.

Buy this Photo
Obed Antoine Jr., Sofia Mingote and Vinh Dong won a speech-writing contest to be chosen to address their class at graduation.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Obed Antoine Jr., Sofia Mingote and Vinh Dong won a speech-writing contest to be chosen to address their class at graduation.

Buy this Photo
Libby Young conducts "Braden River Alma Mater," which she composed earlier this year.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Libby Young conducts "Braden River Alma Mater," which she composed earlier this year.

Buy this Photo
Principal Sharon Scarbrough presents Andrea Aguirre with her diploma.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Principal Sharon Scarbrough presents Andrea Aguirre with her diploma.

Buy this Photo
Principal Sharon Scarbrough moves Evan Lynch's tassel to the other side of his cap.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Principal Sharon Scarbrough moves Evan Lynch's tassel to the other side of his cap.

Buy this Photo
Davin Hester and Sean Kennedy enjoy their final school function.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Davin Hester and Sean Kennedy enjoy their final school function.

Buy this Photo
Angela Ashworth and her son, Christian Ashworth, celebrate his accomplishment.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Angela Ashworth and her son, Christian Ashworth, celebrate his accomplishment.

Buy this Photo
Terry Reed, Mirielle Reed's dad, says that he "felt like crying" when he watched his daughter walk across the stage.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Terry Reed, Mirielle Reed's dad, says that he "felt like crying" when he watched his daughter walk across the stage.

Buy this Photo
Jack Milner and friend Mackenzie Keller are excited to have the rest of the summer to hang out before Keller goes to college.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Jack Milner and friend Mackenzie Keller are excited to have the rest of the summer to hang out before Keller goes to college.

Buy this Photo
Autumn Viney, Katie Moran and Cami Ostenson are best friends who are sad to part ways after Moran graduates.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Autumn Viney, Katie Moran and Cami Ostenson are best friends who are sad to part ways after Moran graduates.

Buy this Photo
Christina Hill, Natalie Miller and Valentine Friddle are three generations of a family that is happy to see Miller being the first grandchild to graduate.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Christina Hill, Natalie Miller and Valentine Friddle are three generations of a family that is happy to see Miller being the first grandchild to graduate.

Buy this Photo
Jordan Hill, Joe Hill, Angel Anders and Tommy Mitchell say that they are "overwhelmed with happiness" that Jordan graduated.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Jordan Hill, Joe Hill, Angel Anders and Tommy Mitchell say that they are "overwhelmed with happiness" that Jordan graduated.

Buy this Photo
Michael Vernold Jr. and his mom, Jessica Vernold, say that it's a relief that high school is finally over.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Michael Vernold Jr. and his mom, Jessica Vernold, say that it's a relief that high school is finally over.

Buy this Photo
Share
Emotional ceremony sees 450 seniors graduate.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

On a day dedicated to seniors, Braden River High juniors Cami Ostenson and Autumn Viney were among those most emotional about the Class of 2018's graduation at the Bradenton Area Convention Center May 19.

Ostenson and Viney watched as their senior friend, Katie Moran, graduated and moved to the next chapter of her life.

"School isn't going to be the same without her," Ostenson said. "I can't talk about it anymore, I might cry."

The scene was similar as family, friends and classmates watched as 450 Braden River seniors were presented with their scholarships.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement