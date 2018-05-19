A day for Braden River High to celebrate accomplishment

On a day dedicated to seniors, Braden River High juniors Cami Ostenson and Autumn Viney were among those most emotional about the Class of 2018's graduation at the Bradenton Area Convention Center May 19.

Ostenson and Viney watched as their senior friend, Katie Moran, graduated and moved to the next chapter of her life.

"School isn't going to be the same without her," Ostenson said. "I can't talk about it anymore, I might cry."

The scene was similar as family, friends and classmates watched as 450 Braden River seniors were presented with their scholarships.