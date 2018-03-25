A bonanza of animals take over the Humane Society of Sarasota County

There were more than just cats and dogs at the Humane Society of Sarasota County's Spring Bonanza Day Camp on March 24. Young campers spent the day interacting with exotic birds, a tortoise, a llama and various farm animals.

Sue McGonegal of McG Farms stopped by the camp to teach the campers about farm animals. Jennifer Dermer of World Parrot Mission also made an appearance to talk about endangered and abused exotic birds.

"I liked meeting the different animals and learning about their stories," said camper Sophia Mayoral.