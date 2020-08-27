 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
"Ballet in Space," Photographed by Suzanne Havens, Best in Show

40th Annual Selby Gardens Juried Photographic Exhibition

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Ballet in Space," Photographed by Suzanne Havens, Best in Show

"Final Touch," Photographed by Thomas Burn, First Place/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Final Touch," Photographed by Thomas Burn, First Place/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

"Buddha and Dali's Piano," Photographed by Charles Purro, Second Place/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene, $95

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Buddha and Dali's Piano," Photographed by Charles Purro, Second Place/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene, $95

"Spring Falls," Photographed by Katelyn Reyes, Third Place/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Spring Falls," Photographed by Katelyn Reyes, Third Place/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

"Hear the Life, " Photographed by Gina Toynton, Honorable Mention/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Hear the Life, " Photographed by Gina Toynton, Honorable Mention/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

"Guptill Dry Dock," Photographed by Ernest Aranoysi, Honorable Mention/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Guptill Dry Dock," Photographed by Ernest Aranoysi, Honorable Mention/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

"Gustav," Photographed by Lin Lipson, Honorable Mention/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Gustav," Photographed by Lin Lipson, Honorable Mention/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

"Our Little Chapel," Photographed by Judith Horn, Honorable Mention/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Our Little Chapel," Photographed by Judith Horn, Honorable Mention/Favorite Selby Gardens Scene

"Daydreaming in Purple," Photographed by Danielle Shuck, First Place/Plant Life at Selby Gardens

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Daydreaming in Purple," Photographed by Danielle Shuck, First Place/Plant Life at Selby Gardens

"Cactus Antennas," Photographed by Acela Troffer, Second Place/Plant Life at Selby Gardens

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Cactus Antennas," Photographed by Acela Troffer, Second Place/Plant Life at Selby Gardens

"Sultry Nature," Photographed by Bernard Augot, Third Place/Plant Life at Selby Gardens

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Sultry Nature," Photographed by Bernard Augot, Third Place/Plant Life at Selby Gardens

"Jewels in the Night," Photographed by Nancy Falco, Honorable Mention/Plant Life at Selby Gardens, $125

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Jewels in the Night," Photographed by Nancy Falco, Honorable Mention/Plant Life at Selby Gardens, $125

"Let There Be Light," Photographed by Stan Jernigan, Honorable Mention/Plant Life at Selby Gardens

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Let There Be Light," Photographed by Stan Jernigan, Honorable Mention/Plant Life at Selby Gardens

"Pearly Diamonds," Photographed by Marie Gauthier, Honorable Mention/Plant Life at Selby Gardens, $150

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Pearly Diamonds," Photographed by Marie Gauthier, Honorable Mention/Plant Life at Selby Gardens, $150

"Light Painting," Photographed by Norris Carroll, Honorable Mention/Plant Life at Selby Gardens

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Light Painting," Photographed by Norris Carroll, Honorable Mention/Plant Life at Selby Gardens

"Purple Rain," Photographed by Laurel Maul, First Place/Selby Gardens in Black & White

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Purple Rain," Photographed by Laurel Maul, First Place/Selby Gardens in Black & White

"Shadow Play," Photographed by Ellie Russell, Second Place/Selby Gardens in Black & White

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Shadow Play," Photographed by Ellie Russell, Second Place/Selby Gardens in Black & White

"In the Dew of Little Things the Leaf Finds its Morning," Photographed by Gunsilla Imshaug, Third Place/Selby Gardens in Black & White, $70

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"In the Dew of Little Things the Leaf Finds its Morning," Photographed by Gunsilla Imshaug, Third Place/Selby Gardens in Black & White, $70

"Afterlife Artistry," Photographed by Robert Patten, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens in Black & White, $75

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Afterlife Artistry," Photographed by Robert Patten, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens in Black & White, $75

"Black Eyed Susan," Photographed by Michael Cohen, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens in Black & White

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Black Eyed Susan," Photographed by Michael Cohen, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens in Black & White

"Ceiba Intruder," Photographed by William Trautman, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens in Black & White

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Ceiba Intruder," Photographed by William Trautman, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens in Black & White

"Mary's Chapel in Black & White," Photographed by Linda McKenna, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens in Black & White, $70

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Mary's Chapel in Black & White," Photographed by Linda McKenna, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens in Black & White, $70

"Tonight is the Night," Photographed by Norris Carroll, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens in Black & White

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Tonight is the Night," Photographed by Norris Carroll, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens in Black & White

"A Snail's Peek, " Photographed by Norma Vantrease, First Prize/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters, Price of Photo

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"A Snail's Peek, " Photographed by Norma Vantrease, First Prize/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters, Price of Photo

"Nectar of the Gods," Photographed by Robert Fleurant, Second Place/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters, $250

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Nectar of the Gods," Photographed by Robert Fleurant, Second Place/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters, $250

"A Honeybee's Lunch," Photographed by Danielle Shuck, Third Place/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"A Honeybee's Lunch," Photographed by Danielle Shuck, Third Place/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters

"Gatherer," Photographed by Stephanie Leaver, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters, $75

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Gatherer," Photographed by Stephanie Leaver, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters, $75

"Lets See Who's Visiting Selby Today," Photographed by Betsy Roe, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Lets See Who's Visiting Selby Today," Photographed by Betsy Roe, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters

"Red Allure," Photographed by Gary McNulty, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters, $120

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Red Allure," Photographed by Gary McNulty, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters, $120

"Simplicity," Photographed by Gunilla Imshaug, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Simplicity," Photographed by Gunilla Imshaug, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters

"Love is in the Air," Photographed by Natalie Russell, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Love is in the Air," Photographed by Natalie Russell, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Birds, Bugs & Critters

"Afternoon Shadows," Photographed by Joseph Kirdahy, First Place/Selby Gardens’ Geometry

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Afternoon Shadows," Photographed by Joseph Kirdahy, First Place/Selby Gardens’ Geometry

"Bee on Button Bush at Spanish Point," Photographed by Amy Kaslow, Second Place/Selby Gardens’ Geometry

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Bee on Button Bush at Spanish Point," Photographed by Amy Kaslow, Second Place/Selby Gardens’ Geometry

"Ensete Maurelii," Photographed by Peter Berkery, Third Place/Selby Gardens’ Geometry

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Ensete Maurelii," Photographed by Peter Berkery, Third Place/Selby Gardens’ Geometry

"Clips," Photographed by Lina McKenna, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Geometry, $70

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Clips," Photographed by Lina McKenna, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Geometry, $70

"Pond Reflections," Photographed by Suzanne Havens, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Geometry

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Pond Reflections," Photographed by Suzanne Havens, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Geometry

"Waves of Wood," Photographed by Elizabeth Lukowsky, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Geometry

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 |

"Waves of Wood," Photographed by Elizabeth Lukowsky, Honorable Mention/Selby Gardens’ Geometry

Share
Enjoy the winners of the 40th annual juried photography exhibition and sale.
by: Selby Gardens

COMING SOON: Photos submitted to all five categories will be live soon for your viewing pleasure. 

Related Stories

Advertisement