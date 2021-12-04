 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Santa Claus waves to cheering fans.

25th annual Holiday Parade draws thousands to downtown Sarasota

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Santa Claus waves to cheering fans.

Booker High band members Kaley Maze, Clayton Rusnak and Angel Guzman

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Booker High band members Kaley Maze, Clayton Rusnak and Angel Guzman

The parade had thousands of participants.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

The parade had thousands of participants.

Mayor Erik Arroyo with Ava and Victoria Arroyo

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Mayor Erik Arroyo with Ava and Victoria Arroyo

Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences cheerleaders and mascots

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences cheerleaders and mascots

Kalina Ernst, Andrew Taylor, Olivia Thayer and Gabriella Stafford with the Girl Scout Troop 254

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Kalina Ernst, Andrew Taylor, Olivia Thayer and Gabriella Stafford with the Girl Scout Troop 254

Michael and Jordan Stone

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Michael and Jordan Stone

Maria Buzzolini, David Lorenzo, Magnus Lorenzo and Christal Bosser

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Maria Buzzolini, David Lorenzo, Magnus Lorenzo and Christal Bosser

Nicole Llama twirls a flag in the Mighty Sailor band.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Nicole Llama twirls a flag in the Mighty Sailor band.

Sarasota High School students join the parade.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Sarasota High School students join the parade.

Grandma Pearly hands out candy.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Grandma Pearly hands out candy.

Members of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Members of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America

Kristopher Paul goes all out as Captain America.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Kristopher Paul goes all out as Captain America.

Victor Baut

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Victor Baut

Kashtion, Holly and David Mawer with the Girl Scouts

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Kashtion, Holly and David Mawer with the Girl Scouts

Circus Arts Conservatory students swing from above.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Circus Arts Conservatory students swing from above.

Matt Martin with Cody, Jeremy Casey and Jenny Minor

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Matt Martin with Cody, Jeremy Casey and Jenny Minor

Stage Door Studios put on a Rockettes show.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Stage Door Studios put on a Rockettes show.

Laiken Slaydon sits among the trees with the Foundations Christian Montessori Academy.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Laiken Slaydon sits among the trees with the Foundations Christian Montessori Academy.

Mason Angersoll fires off snow.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Mason Angersoll fires off snow.

Elizabeth Noback, Emily McBride and Jenyel Hackney walk with Sarasota Softball

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Elizabeth Noback, Emily McBride and Jenyel Hackney walk with Sarasota Softball

Wyatt, Jacque and Mason Bishop

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Wyatt, Jacque and Mason Bishop

Sean Rankin high fives kids while dressed as a Stormtrooper with the 501st Legion.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Sean Rankin high fives kids while dressed as a Stormtrooper with the 501st Legion.

The Reflex Arts Dance company

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

The Reflex Arts Dance company

Michael Catalan dresses as a Wise Man with the Foundations Christian Montessori Academy.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Michael Catalan dresses as a Wise Man with the Foundations Christian Montessori Academy.

Leona McDonald and Juls Veronneau

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Leona McDonald and Juls Veronneau

Chelsea March dances with Reflex.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Chelsea March dances with Reflex.

Julissa Apply, Shaina St. Lous and Jemima Apply

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Julissa Apply, Shaina St. Lous and Jemima Apply

Members of the Jump Dance Company dress as Beauty and the Beast

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Members of the Jump Dance Company dress as Beauty and the Beast

Hannah, Trent, Chelsea and Natalie Compton

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Hannah, Trent, Chelsea and Natalie Compton

Stage Door Studios put on a Rockettes show.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Stage Door Studios put on a Rockettes show.

Cherri Kessler rides a motorcyle with Thunder By The Bay

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Cherri Kessler rides a motorcyle with Thunder By The Bay

Annie Waldheim

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Annie Waldheim

Abigail McNulty performs with the Future of Dance

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Abigail McNulty performs with the Future of Dance

The Ski-A-Rees group does a tricky balancing act.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

The Ski-A-Rees group does a tricky balancing act.

Project PRIDE SRQ brings the letters.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Project PRIDE SRQ brings the letters.

Stephen J. Martin-Bennet and Neil McCurry with Project PRIDE SRQ

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Stephen J. Martin-Bennet and Neil McCurry with Project PRIDE SRQ

Nick Polizzi dresses like Miles Morales.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Nick Polizzi dresses like Miles Morales.

Seneca Puleo as Wonder Woman waves to children.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Seneca Puleo as Wonder Woman waves to children.

Misha Nell

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Misha Nell

The parade was full of snow and cheering families.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

The parade was full of snow and cheering families.

The parade was full of snow and cheering families.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

The parade was full of snow and cheering families.

Miguel Cardona as the Mandalorian and Kenny Hall as a Ghostbuster

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Miguel Cardona as the Mandalorian and Kenny Hall as a Ghostbuster

The Grinch gets his own ride.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

The Grinch gets his own ride.

Penny and Monica Burke with Maria Borjas

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Penny and Monica Burke with Maria Borjas

Erin, Ava and Tony Krcmar

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Erin, Ava and Tony Krcmar

Santa Claus arrives with reindeer.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Santa Claus arrives with reindeer.

Parade organizer Danny Bilyeu and Santa Claus

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Parade organizer Danny Bilyeu and Santa Claus

Katherine Poes and Santa Claus

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Katherine Poes and Santa Claus

Santa Claus waves to cheering fans.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Santa Claus waves to cheering fans.

The parade was full of snow and cheering families.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

The parade was full of snow and cheering families.

Share
The annual parade made its roaring return on Dec. 4.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Last year's holiday season was a quieter affair, with no Sarasota Holiday Parade drawing multitudes of locals and visitors alike to the downtown area for some 

This year was different. Tens of thousands gathered in downtown Sarasota for the 25th annual holiday parade on Dec. 4.

The parade's silver anniversary demanded a "Silver Bells" theme had had nearly 4,000 participants in the parade representing their various groups, schools and businesses.

School marching bands and cheer groups put on performances while countless dance groups twirled to carefully-planned Christmas choreographs. 

Parade organizer Danny Bilyeu typically starts working on the next parade as soon as the current show ends, but got to work in June this year due to COVID. He said while the number of parade participants was smaller this year, he felt quality trumped quantity in this case. 

"We had a good quality show tonight," Bilyeu said. "It's always nice after it's over but (our participants) shined this year."

After a year away, Mark Welicki made his return as the official Santa Claus anchoring the downtown parade. Being back in the jolly red suit gave Welicki a rush — he felt like a rock star. 

Both he and Bilyeu felt like there were more kids this year, all cheering along with their families at the sight of Santa Claus. 

"You have to love these kids," Welicki said. "They fill your heart up — it makes my heart feel good, being at 200 years old."

The Best in Show award was presented to the Dark Side comics cosplay group, which had a number of costumed characters from Batman to Storm Troopers giving their looks a Christmas twist and acting it up for the kids in the audience. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement