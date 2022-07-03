2022 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix kicks off with block party

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix sees racers from around world competing in a weekend-long. high-stakes competition at Lido Beach each year.

But first? Teams and fans alike celebrate the occasion with a downtown block party, and this year was no different.

The "Boats on Main" block party brought race teams and representatives to Gulfstream Avenue for an afternoon of boats and camraderie on July 1. Boat lovers — many of whom brought their children or pets — strolled through the area admiring the massive racing crafts put up on display on the sides of the street.