Connor Beckley and Luke Wagner take time to admire the boats on display.

2022 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix kicks off with block party

Sunday, Jul. 3, 2022 |

Visitors admired the massive boats that would race throughout the weekend.

Brett and Charlie Schulman take a minute to sit.

Charlie the dog took some time to rest.

Beth Roth brings her dog, Roux.

Lochlyn Soule, Katie Protopapas, Finley Soule and Joe Hollingsworth

Tanner, Cole and Kyler Lewis with Team Atlasi

Linda, Tiara and Tyler Kowalczyk bring their dog Unito to the show.

Josie and Jordan Hersko

Rachel Gregory with Erin and Evey Schneider

Passers-by admired the massive boats that would race throughout the weekend.

The downtown block party was held July 1.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix sees racers from around world competing in a weekend-long. high-stakes competition at Lido Beach each year. 

But first? Teams and fans alike celebrate the occasion with a downtown block party, and this year was no different. 

The "Boats on Main" block party brought race teams and representatives to Gulfstream Avenue for an afternoon of boats and camraderie on July 1. Boat lovers — many of whom brought their children or pets — strolled through the area admiring the massive racing crafts put up on display on the sides of the street. 

