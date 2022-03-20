2022 Avant-Garde brings brings guests to Paris

Ringling College of Art and Design took supporters to 20th-century Paris during its annual Avant-Garde event on March 19.

The event — always full of costumes, color and creative flair — had a "Café des Artistes" theme for 2022 that played up Parisian fashion and accessories. Guests arrived at the Ringling campus in all sorts of inspired designs and looks that hearkened back to the theme.

Avant-Garde benefits the college's student scholarships. This year's Avant-Garde scholarship was awarded to student Jesse Clark for his volunteer work.

President Larry and Pat Thompson made their grand debut dressed as figures from the event's invitation artwork made by Ringling faculty member Oliver Dominguez.

The night continued with dinner and a program raising funds for the school. The event ended with live music and dancing.