Co-chairwoman Susan Palmer, Stacey Corley and co-chairwoman Diane Roskamp

2022 Avant-Garde brings brings guests to Paris

Larry and Pat Thompson

Joe Fig and Vicky Randall

Around 500 people attended the event

Karen Craparo and Vicky Thompson

Sherry and Tom Koski

Debbie and Dan Danheisser

Tammy Miles Brown, Janet and George Miles and Taylor Janet Brown

Ricardo and Mona Gomez

Milli Ricciacardelli and Tony Caggiano

JoAnn and Don Burhart with Kandy Kaak

Rita Greenbaum and Sarah Eisner

Joel and Gail Morganroth with Heather and Klint Kasten

Jeff Peterson, Sue Gross, Paulomi Desai, Mary and Dee Vaidya

Ben abd Jimy Luczak

Jon Thaxton and Dru Greene

Diana, Josh and Lynn Obeler

Rochelle Nigri

Marci and Michael Klein

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Alli Tsiperovich, Christine Adkins, Tricia Mire, Maryanna Armour and Roz Goldberg

Tracy Wagner and Alan Burr

Terri and Michael Klauber

Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Victoria and Erik Arroyo

Alan Gravely and Andre Scott

Larry Clark and scholarship recipient Jesse Clark

Larry and Pat Thompson dress in Parisian style.

Avant-Garde scholarship finalist CJ Callins, scholarship winner Jesse Clark and finalist Mikenna Bowers

BJ Creighton, Tom Taylor and Margaret Wise

The "Cafe des Artistes" event was held March 19.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Ringling College of Art and Design took supporters to 20th-century Paris during its annual Avant-Garde event on March 19. 

The event — always full of costumes, color and creative flair — had a "Café des Artistes" theme for 2022 that played up Parisian fashion and accessories. Guests arrived at the Ringling campus in all sorts of inspired designs and looks that hearkened back to the theme.

Avant-Garde benefits the college's student scholarships. This year's Avant-Garde scholarship was awarded to student Jesse Clark for his volunteer work. 

President Larry and Pat Thompson made their grand debut dressed as figures from the event's invitation artwork made by Ringling faculty member Oliver Dominguez. 

The night continued with dinner and a program raising funds for the school. The event ended with live music and dancing. 

