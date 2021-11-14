 Skip to main content
Co-chairman Charles Huisking, Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg and co-chair Charlotte Perret

2021 Artful Lobster benefits Hermitage Artist Retreat

Elizabeth Moore and Miles West

Dozens gathered at the outdoor event.

Leonard McGill with Judy and Eladio Amores

Nelda Thompson and Janice Zarro

Dozens gathered at the outdoor event.

Larry and Carol White Bold

Dale Adler and Steve Adler with Jackie and John Ruthman

Claudia Swan with Neville and Jane Thame

Richard and Margaret Good with Stephanie Fraim

Joan Matthews, Katie Couchot and Jane Humann

Brad Goddard and Flora Major

Tom Heiden plays the steel drums.

Vic Von Klemperer, Megan Lowman and Chris Caswell

Michael and Carole Clark

Patricia Caswell, Marletta Darna and Katie Couchot

Dennis Rees and Julie Leach

Sheila Moore, Andy Maass and Ruth Maas

Guests dined on lobster at the annual event Nov. 13.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Dozens gathered on Manasota Key to support the artists at Hermitage Artist Retreat during its annual Artful Lobster benefit on Nov. 13.

The outdoor event had many of the art organization's supporters meeting for a lunch full of lobster and other good food. Artful Lobster helps benefit the many artists that train with the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Guests mingled before sitting down and hearing from Hermitage leaders.

The audience later enjoyed performances from Hermitage Fellow Dorothy Lawson and Raleigh Mosley II. 

