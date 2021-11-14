2021 Artful Lobster benefits Hermitage Artist Retreat

Dozens gathered on Manasota Key to support the artists at Hermitage Artist Retreat during its annual Artful Lobster benefit on Nov. 13.

The outdoor event had many of the art organization's supporters meeting for a lunch full of lobster and other good food. Artful Lobster helps benefit the many artists that train with the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Guests mingled before sitting down and hearing from Hermitage leaders.

The audience later enjoyed performances from Hermitage Fellow Dorothy Lawson and Raleigh Mosley II.