Leonela Tase Sueiro heads down the escalator to the cheers of her friends and supporters.

2019 Southeast Region Youth of the Year winner Leonela Tase Sueiro receives warm welcome at SRQ airport

Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019 |

Leonela Tase Sueiro heads down the escalator to the cheers of her friends and supporters.

Leonela Tase Sueiro has been part of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County for four years and has been mentored by Director of Teen Outreach Suriya Khong.

Leonela Tase Sueiro has been part of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County for four years and has been mentored by Director of Teen Outreach Suriya Khong.

Tyanna embraces Leonela Tase Sueiro after she stepped off the escalator.

Tyanna embraces Leonela Tase Sueiro after she stepped off the escalator.

Leia and Shade show Leonela Tase Sueiro a poster made just for her.

Leia and Shade show Leonela Tase Sueiro a poster made just for her.

A number of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County teens turn out to support their fellow member.

A number of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County teens turn out to support their fellow member.

Bryan, Jasmine, Leonela Tase Sueiro, William and Tyanna show off with the $40,000 check.

Bryan, Jasmine, Leonela Tase Sueiro, William and Tyanna show off with the $40,000 check.

Leonela Tase Sueiro's parents Vanessa Sueiro and Jose Tase surprise her with the celebration.

Leonela Tase Sueiro's parents Vanessa Sueiro and Jose Tase surprise her with the celebration.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County staff fill the SRQ airport to support Leonela Tase Sueiro.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County staff fill the SRQ airport to support Leonela Tase Sueiro.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County kids and staff members surprised Tase Sueiro June 19 at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Leonela Tase Sueiro received a hero's welcome from Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County members and staff on Wednesday, June 19 upon her return to Sarasota. 

The 18-year-old club member won the prestigious "2019 Southeast Region Youth of the Year" title at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Southeast Youth of the Year Celebration on Tuesday, June 18 in Atlanta, Georgia. She represented the state of Florida and competed against teens from  Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Washington, D.C. Tase Sueiro was awarded the title and $40,000 in scholarship support from the president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. 

She was met with cheering friends and supporters at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport's baggage claim area. 

Tase Sueiro will head to the National Youth of the Year Celebration in Washington, D.C., on September 25, 2019, for a shot at obtaining the National Youth of the Year title. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

