2019 Southeast Region Youth of the Year winner Leonela Tase Sueiro receives warm welcome at SRQ airport

Leonela Tase Sueiro received a hero's welcome from Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County members and staff on Wednesday, June 19 upon her return to Sarasota.

The 18-year-old club member won the prestigious "2019 Southeast Region Youth of the Year" title at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Southeast Youth of the Year Celebration on Tuesday, June 18 in Atlanta, Georgia. She represented the state of Florida and competed against teens from Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Washington, D.C. Tase Sueiro was awarded the title and $40,000 in scholarship support from the president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

She was met with cheering friends and supporters at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport's baggage claim area.

Tase Sueiro will head to the National Youth of the Year Celebration in Washington, D.C., on September 25, 2019, for a shot at obtaining the National Youth of the Year title.