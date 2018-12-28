 Skip to main content
India and Bruce Lesser hold a photo of their husky, Thor, at the Animal Rescue Coalition’s Unconditional Love Gala on Feb. 24.

2018: Best of Black Tie

Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

Jaimie Ohlestein, Co-Artistic Directors Brendan Ragan and Summer Wallace and Daniel McPherson at the Urbanite Theatre Black Party on March 10.

Gerri Aaron, Bunny Skirboll and Betty Schoenbaum at Compeer Sarasota’s annual luncheon April 9.

Elena Zhimova and the Sailor Circus performed Jan. 27 during the Circus Arts Conservatory Gala.

Co-Chairman Ryan Inskeep, Phil Mancini and Co-Chairman Brent Greeno at the Goodwill Mardi Gras Gala Feb. 8 at Michael's On East.

Terri Najmolhoda, Donna Koffman and Brenda Michel dressed in colorful floral prints for Orchid Ball Feb. 10 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The desserts for SPARCCle on the Runway Feb. 15 featured a chocolate shoe, a Chanel clutch chocolate topper and an edible tube of lipstick.

Tyler, a prior St. Jude patient, sang the "No More Chemo Song" during Foodlosophy on Feb. 23 at Michael's On East.

Chris Voelker and Sally Schule toast Champagne at the Asolo Repertory Theatre Gala on March 3.

Aimee and Chris Cogan with Ariane Dart pose with Vegas showgirls March 10 at the Banyan Ball.

Pat Thompson and Ringling College President Larry Thompson make a colorful entrance March 17 at the annual An Evening at the Avant-Garde.

The Asolo Repertory Theatre took guests to the bottom of the sea April 2 with its Season Celebration On Stage.

Gretchen Bauer, Jackie Massey and Jacqueline Morton sported their best hats for Pique Nique April 6.

Ashok and Shree Sastry take photos in the Volkswagon Bus during The Ringling's Wine Walk to Ca' D'Zan: Spaces Re-Imagined April 6.

Jason Derulo performed at Forty Carrot Family Center's Firefly Gala April 21.

Kaylea Schule and Kerri Cowles strike a pose Oct. 11 at the 20th anniversary of Key to the Cure.

Elisabeth Waters portrayed Sandy from Grease for her CANDance routine Oct. 20.

Danielle Calhoun, Tomeika Hunter Koski, Dan Starostecki, Theresa Covett, Jamie Irwin and Punchie Teal at Wine, Women and Shoes Nov. 9.

Nicole Davis and Vassell Oronde throw up peace signs Nov. 16 at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s 2018 gala, Let’s Get it On.

Take a trip down memory lane with these moments from the 2018 event season.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Well, Sarasota, one more year down – or 365 days and 233 events. 

You laughed, you cried, and most of all, you did good. So much good. All while wearing beautiful gowns, fabulous shoes and/or eccentric headpieces.

The long social season started with Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s Hospital Gala, which raised more than $1 million for the hospital’s emergency and trauma services. Then, most recently, to close out the year, the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s hosted its first-ever sold out event. In between, Sarasota, Longboat Key and Lakewood Ranch’s most generous souls helped their community’s elderly, children, animals and so much more.  

The nonprofits these events support feel the passion of their donors every day, and continue to do what they do because of each and every person who attends a fundraiser. For those who work, support, volunteer, and/or benefit from the social scene, it’s about so much more than the glitz and glamour we love to photograph. 

So cheers, friends, because it was one great season worth the hours put into each of the 233 events we covered. We hope you enjoy reliving our favorite memories and look forward to doing it all again next year.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

