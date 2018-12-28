2018: Best of Black Tie

Well, Sarasota, one more year down – or 365 days and 233 events.

You laughed, you cried, and most of all, you did good. So much good. All while wearing beautiful gowns, fabulous shoes and/or eccentric headpieces.

The long social season started with Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s Hospital Gala, which raised more than $1 million for the hospital’s emergency and trauma services. Then, most recently, to close out the year, the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s hosted its first-ever sold out event. In between, Sarasota, Longboat Key and Lakewood Ranch’s most generous souls helped their community’s elderly, children, animals and so much more.

The nonprofits these events support feel the passion of their donors every day, and continue to do what they do because of each and every person who attends a fundraiser. For those who work, support, volunteer, and/or benefit from the social scene, it’s about so much more than the glitz and glamour we love to photograph.

So cheers, friends, because it was one great season worth the hours put into each of the 233 events we covered. We hope you enjoy reliving our favorite memories and look forward to doing it all again next year.