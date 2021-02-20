100 roses for Rose

Savannah Preserve resident Rose Bauer had no idea why her son, Barry Bauer, and daughter-in-law, Susan Bauer, were insisting she get moving on the morning of Feb. 20 where they live in Del Webb at Lakewood Ranch.

"Where are we going?" Rose Bauer asked. "Can't we wait until noon?"

Barry and Susan were taking her outside to the sidewalk, where Rose was greeted with a parade featuring about 150 people on golf carts, cars, bicycles and even a fire engine in honor of her 100th birthday (her birthday actually is Feb. 21).

Best of all, she was surprised by four grandchildren and a great-grandchild who she hadn't seen in a year.

"I'm shocked," Rose Bauer said. "It's unbelievable."

Seated next to her husband of 74 years, Reinhard Bauer, Rose received pink rose after pink rose — 100 in all — from parade participants.

Rose said the keys to living 100 years are telling the truth and red wine. Of course, it doesn't hurt to be surrounded by loving family members.

"It's been beautiful," Rose Bauer said. "I have a wonderful husband, a wonderful son and a wonderful daughter-in-law."