Rose Bauer and Reinhard Bauer sit with Barry Bauer's and Susan Bauer's dog, Max, after the parade. Max is a 6-year-old shih tzu with one leg partially amputated. Nevertheless, he was a ball of energy.

100 roses for Rose

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Ninety-nine roses sit in an arrangement after the end of the parade. Rose Bauer kept one rose in her hand.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Josephine Sampiere and her husband, Gary Russell, ride in Russell's 1931 Chevrolet, which the 59-year-old has owned since he was 14.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Jen Bauer and Scott Bauer surprised Rose Bauer by appearing in the parade. Scott Bauer is Rose's grandson, and Jen Bauer is his wife. They had not seen their grandmother in about a year.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Rose and Reinhard Bauer are surprised by the appearance of their grandson, Scott Bauer, and his wife, Jen Bauer, who made a surprise visit to Rose's 100th birthday parade at Del Webb.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Del Webb residents Peggy and Jerry Hufford are part of a long procession of vehicles passing by Rose Bauer.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Susan Bauer, Matthew Bauer, Barry Bauer, Scott Bauer, Jen Bauer, Peter Bauer and Beth Bauer stand behind Reinhard Bauer and Rose Bauer after the parade.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Rose and Reinhard Bauer sit and watch the parade that was organized to surprise Rose Bauer. They will celebrate their 75th anniversary July 27.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Dolores Trujillo, Linda Chambers, Carol English and Herman Martinez ride in a golf cart with Coco. Martinez helped organize the parade.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Susan Bauer holds nearly 200 birthday cards written to Rose Bauer, her mother-in-law for Rose Bauer's 100th birthday.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Michelle Bovis was in charge of arranging the 100 roses that were given to Rose Bauer by parade participants.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Del Webb residents Karin Litcher, Robin Rothman and Robin Cohen are part of a long procession of vehicles passing by Rose Bauer. Several renditions of Happy Birthday were sung as the carts passed.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Great-grandson Matthew Bauer, granddaughter-in-law Beth Bauer, grandson Scott Bauer and granddaughter-in-law Jen Bauer talk with Reinhard Bauer and Rose Bauer after the parade. Rose Bauer had not seen them in about a year.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Rose and Reinhard Bauer sat in front of the Del Webb house where Rose Bauer's son, Barry Bauer, and daughter-in-law, Susan Bauer live.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Del Webb residents Peggy and Jerry Hufford wish Rose Bauer a happy birthday. About 150 people participated in the parade.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 |

Del Webb at Lakewood Ranch hosts a 100th birthday parade for Rose Bauer.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Savannah Preserve resident Rose Bauer had no idea why her son, Barry Bauer, and daughter-in-law, Susan Bauer, were insisting she get moving on the morning of Feb. 20 where they live in Del Webb at Lakewood Ranch.

"Where are we going?" Rose Bauer asked. "Can't we wait until noon?"

Barry and Susan were taking her outside to the sidewalk, where Rose was greeted with a parade featuring about 150 people on golf carts, cars, bicycles and even a fire engine in honor of her 100th birthday (her birthday actually is Feb. 21).

Best of all, she was surprised by four grandchildren and a great-grandchild who she hadn't seen in a year.

"I'm shocked," Rose Bauer said. "It's unbelievable."

Seated next to her husband of 74 years, Reinhard Bauer, Rose received pink rose after pink rose — 100 in all — from parade participants. 

Rose said the keys to living 100 years are telling the truth and red wine. Of course, it doesn't hurt to be surrounded by loving family members.

"It's been beautiful," Rose Bauer said. "I have a wonderful husband, a wonderful son and a wonderful daughter-in-law."

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

See All Articles by Brendan

