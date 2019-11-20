Zucker chosen as Sarasota School Board Chair

Caroline Zucker will serve as board chair in her last year on the board.
The Sarasota County School Board selected Caroline Zucker to serve as board chair for the next year during an annual reorganization meeting Tuesday.
Board members voted 4-1 to approve Zucker as chair, with member Bridget Ziegler voting no.
"I really believe we are in a time that is incredibly important, and I am very much willing to work with whomever," Ziegler said. "... but I think voting my conscious is something that anyone who is in this position has to do."
Zucker served on the school board from 1992-2000 and again from 2006 to the present. This will be her last year serving on the board as she announced she will not seek re-election.
Shirley Brown was chosen to serve as vice chair for the next year with a 3-2 vote. Ziegler and board member Eric Robinson voted no, instead voting in support of Ziegler’s nominee: Robinson.