Condé Nast Traveler readers have spoken.

Three local resorts made the Top Resorts in Florida list for the magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2018.

The Resort at Longboat Key Club was ranked 19th, and The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was ranked at 27.

Zota Beach Resort was ranked for the first time since its opening in June 2017 at 30.

“We are incredibly grateful to the discerning readers of Condé Nast Traveler for recognizing our resort as one of the best in Florida,” Roy Padgett, general manager at Zota Beach Resort said in a release. “This is a testament to the hard work and commitment that our associates have put into creating a memorable and remarkable experience, and for that I am thankful.”

More than 429,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers voted for resorts based on service, ambiance and wanderlust.

Zota is named after Sarasota’s indigenous name, Zara Zota, the statement said. The resort has 187 guest rooms and suites, 2,700 square feet of meeting space and is in close proximity to shopping and dining on St. Armands Circle.

Carillon Miami Beach Wellness Resort was ranked number one.