Your Town: 'Tree-mendous' fundraiser

East County's Chloe Wetherington, 12, has worked on the Buy A Tree, Change a Life fundraiser for six years, helping to secure funds for Lakewood Ranch-based Beyond the Spectrum, a school for children with autism, and People for Care and Learning, which provides support to children in need.

This year Wetherington is working at RiverLife Church, 1012 57th St. E., Bradenton. Anyone who wants to help the cause can purchase Fraser Firs at the church beginning Nov. 24. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. For information, visit buyatreechangealife.com.

Thanksgiving message

Rosemary Fetter

Tara's Rosemary Fetter has written poems since she was in fourth grade, but she just came up with another in time for Thanksgiving.

"Time to care, Help the poor....Ask for peace, not for war... Kindly share, something grand... Goodness lies, in your hand.

"Vow to stay, in these ranks... Stop talking, give thanks."