Nolan Middle School sixth grader Scarlett Lynch is pretty good with numbers.



During the Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp.'s annual EGGstravaganza event April 13, the 11-year-old entered the East County Observer's jelly bean guess contest. She guessed there were 850 jelly beans in the jar and she was only two off. There were 852.



For her prize, Scarlett got to keep the jar of jelly beans.