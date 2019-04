Gullet Elementary fifth-graders Melina Rodriguez and Payton Casto, above, were selected to be two of the more than 42 Manatee County students the Florida Music Education Association's 2019 All-State Musicians.

Payton, who plays drums, and Melina, who plays piano, said they both enjoyed performing at the state fair as part of the honor. Their teacher, Tim Hamand, said that students spent "hours and hours and hours in practice.