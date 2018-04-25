Young philanthropist raises money for children in Haiti

Exceeding Expectations

Chloe Spingler, a 16-year-old who attends The Out-Of-Door Academy, hosted the Education in Bloom Luncheon on April 19 at Louies Modern. After learning about the children of Haiti and the Haiti Partners Children’s Academy, Chloe decided she wanted to do something to help.

Elizabeth Spingler, Riley Spingler, Chloe Spingler and Richard Goldstein. Photo by Rod Millington.

Chloe owns her own jewelry business, Charmed by Chlo. Through her business, Chloe donated funds to the organization and then decided to do more to raise awareness in the community.

Her luncheon had more than 60 attendees, including familiar faces Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, Marko Radisic, Valerie Leatherwood and Haiti Partners Children’s Academy Co-Founder John Engle and his family.

Guests were invited to browse jewelry from Chloe’s shop, handmade stationary from Haiti Partner’s paper enterprise, bags and artwork from local Haitian artisans, and a silent auction of other items.

Chloe raised $13,500 for the organization, which was $3,500 more than her goal.

– Kayleigh Omang

Champion Argentine Tango dancers Flavio Catuaro and and Gladys Barreiro with hosts Wendy and Jerry Feinstein. Photo by Cliff Roles.

25th Anniversary Tango

When Jerry and Wendy Feinstein wed 25 years ago, Jerry

monopolized the mic at their small gathering. Wendy let him know early on that she would be doing much of the talking April 22 at their 25th anniversary celebration at Michaels on the Bay. And she did, kicking off this much larger party by welcoming guests, starting with family from around the country and an entire table of grandchildren. There were friends from their Longboat Key condo, their previous home in Orlando, dance friends and “Camp Aspen” – the gang from their summer place. The Feinsteins even persuaded Michael’s On East partners Michael Klauber and Phil Mancini to sit down with their wives like good guests (at least part of the time).

Hosts Wendy and Jerry Feinstein. Photo by Cliff Roles.

The Feinstein partiers experienced something never seen before in Sarasota: performances by Argentine tango professional Flavio Catuara, first (unbeknownst to her) with Wendy, his former student and now his amateur partner, and then with his professional partner, Gladys Barreiro.

Nobody stayed on their diet confronted by food stations from sliders to sushi to rack of lamb and over-the-top dessert options including homemade Oreo-style cookies and a server-passed tray of ice cream treats. It was a party planned down to every last detail, including ballet slippers so that guests could climb out of their personal pedestals and dance to the music of SoulRCoaster.

– Molly Schechter

Team Ava welcomes new graduate

A new “Ava” puppy graduated from Southeastern guide dog

Deb Kabinoff, Alexa Bouton and new graduate, Ava. Courtesy Photo.

school on April 20. Team Ava was created after Deb Kabinoff’s sister, Ava, passed away. In her memory, Team Ava was created to raise money and name a guide dog puppy “Ava” each year. This is the sixth puppy to be named Ava, and three of them are currently guide dogs for women with vision impairment.

– Kayleigh Omang

Tidbits

Put a Pulitzer on it ... 2018 Greenfield Prize Winner Martyna Majok received a Pulitzer Prize on April 16. The playwright won the Pulitzer in the drama category for her work “Cost of

Host Montana Taplinger, Bride-to-be Ali Thompson and Host Nikki Sedacca. Photo by Kayleigh Omang.

Living.” Brunching for the bride ... Nikki Sedacca and Montana Taplinger hosted a brunch bridal shower at Nikki’s home for bride-to-be Dr. Ali Thompson. Ali and Matthew Coan will be married Nov. 16 at Palma Sola Botanical Gardens with the reception at the South Florida Museum.