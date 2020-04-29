You Observed: Christ Church of Longboat Key makes donation

For the first time in a long time, the parking lot of Christ Church of Longboat Key was packed.

On April 16, the parishioners of the church, along with others, gathered to bring donations of pandemic essentials — toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant, diapers, canned goods and more, wrote member Sue Wertman. The goods were driven off to Our Daily Bread of Bradenton, a mission with a program that serves about 250 people a day to give them a meal as well as a food pantry that serves over 100 people twice a week. The church has supported the mission in the past, Wertman said.

“The staff were overwhelmed,” Wertman wrote.

The goods gathered at Christ Church filled multiple cars and were delivered along with face masks to the mission.