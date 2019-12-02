Supporters and patrons of Save Our Y will receive an update from organization leaders on how the fitness branches are doing nearly three months after they were reopened under new leadership.

Members of the Y's transitional board will host a "State of Our Y" meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Evalyn Sadlier Jones Branch and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Frank G. Berlin Branch, where members and residents can hear about the board's progress.

Currently, the branches have a combined membership of more than 4,500 toward its 5,000-member goal. The organization also received its 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in November. Leaders are working to bring new fitness equipment to both locations and hope to have that installed by late February or early March 2020. Bringing back the Silver Sneakers program, a fitness program included with many Medicare plans, is also in the works.

The Ys also signed on to another short-term lease that runs through March. During that time, leaders hope to gather funds necessary to purchase the land and both branches.

After the meeting, the board and other YMCA leaders will be available for questions from the community. Additionally, tickets are being sold for a "pick-a-prize" drawing to raise money for the new organization.