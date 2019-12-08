Worship Calendar
Sunday, Dec. 22
- All Angels Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Blue Christmas service begins at 7 p.m. Call 383-8161.
Christmas Eve services
Tuesday, Dec. 24
- St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive. Christmas Eve service begins at 5 p.m., with candlelight services at 7 and 10 p.m. Call 388-1234.
- Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Candlelight service will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Call 383-8833.
- St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Christmas Eve Mass begins at 4 p.m. Christmas carols begin at 8:30 p.m. and midnight mass begins at 9 p.m. Call 383-1255.
- All Angels Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Christmas Eve service begins at 5 p.m. Call 383-8161.
- Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. A Christmas Eve service will begin at 4 p.m. Call 383-6491.
Christmas Day services
Wednesday, Dec. 25
- St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive. Christmas Morning Worship begins at 10 a.m. Call 388-1234.
- St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Christmas Mass will take place at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Call 383-1255.
New Year's Eve services
Tuesday, Dec. 31
- St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. New Year's Eve Mass begins at 5 p.m. 383-1255.
New Year's Day services
Wednesdays, Jan. 1
- St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. New Year's Day Mass begins at 9 and 11 a.m.