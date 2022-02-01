World of Wonder Academy provides home-school enrichment

Mote Ranch’s Heather Manley stood in front of a dozen children and enthusiastically read “Penguinaut!”

Together, Manley and the children counted down from three before saying, “Blast off,” as the penguin in the book went into space.

The children laughed and answered questions from Manley as they went along for the ride.

After reading the space-themed book, Manley encouraged the children to explore different stations of crafts and activities. One child went to draw a rocket ship. Another went to build a structure using plastic sticks. Some children lined up to launch toy rockets.

Free-play and exploration are essential to the World of Wonder Academy, a new supplemental home-school enrichment program that hopes to spark children’s passion for learning through themed lessons that will incorporate math, science and English.

About World of Wonder Academy World of Wonder Academy is a supplemental home-school enrichment program. Children ages 3 to 6 explore a theme through hands-on activities, games, music, art and literacy. World of Wonder classes began Feb. 14 at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church at 11315 Palmbrush Trail in Lakewood Ranch. Classes will be once or twice per week for eight weeks. Meeting times: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays Tuition: $160 a month (one day per week)

$320 a month (two days per week)

“We’re hoping to offer classes for students that help foster curiosity, make them excited and inspire wonder,” said Manley, the co-founder of World of Wonder Academy.

Manley is a certified teacher who decided to home-school her 5-year-old son Liam. She wanted to ensure he still had the same social opportunities as students in traditional schools.

Manley started having classes with a small informal group of other home-school mothers at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church last spring. The group stopped meeting over the summer and met again in the fall.

Liam Manley, who is 5, says hello to Shenicka Claxton dressed as an astronaut.

Manley worked with Lakewood Ranch’s Shenicka Claxton to formally start World of Wonder Academy Feb. 14 for children ages 3 to 6.

Classes will be once or twice per week for eight weeks. At the end of each eight-week session, parents, friends and family will be invited to attend the student-created art exhibit.

Each week, children will go to World of Wonder Academy for a day or two. Children will sing a song, do art projects, participate in interactive activities, and have story time. The interactive activities are centered around a theme either Manley and Claxton will choose or the children choose. Children will have time to do what interests them whether it’s crafting, building, reading or another activity.

“We wanted to be where parents can design their own education to meet their child’s needs,” Manley said. “I felt it was important to follow the students’ interests. If I was following their interests, I could teach all different types of subjects based on that interest that would hold and they would soar.”

Kiajia Claxton, Shenicka Claxton and Heather Manley will lead World of Wonder Academy classes.

Manley doesn’t want children to feel like “empty vessels to put information in” with a one-size-fits-all education.

“It’s more to let them pursue their interest and we can incorporate reading, math and science,” Manley said.

Michelle Wikerd lives in Canada and spends time in Lakewood Ranch for five months of the year. Her 4-year-old son, Kai, participated in World of Wonder classes last year and loved them.

Wikerd said World of Wonder is interactive, engaging and better than what her son experiences at school in Canada where students mainly sit at their desks doing worksheets.

“(Kai) was always super excited to go and never wanted to leave when it ended,” Wikerd said. “He would ask every day, ‘Is today Wow school day?’”

East County’s Shannon Keever home-schools her 5-year-old daughter Hope and hasn't been able to find educational and social support in addition to what she was teaching at home. Keever was hesitant because her daughter doesn’t always do well with super structured activities.

When they arrived at their first World of Wonder class, Keever was amazed. Hope walked straight to the circle where the children were sitting and started participating.

“I knew we had found our niche,” Keever said. “This was our place. They pay attention to the kids and their interests, and they steer the educational opportunities into what the kids are interested in.”

Lakewood Ranch's Kali Hill, who is 4, launches a toy rocket into the air.

Keever loves that the program provides some structure but focuses mostly on play-based learning.

“I had a hard time trying to teach her letter sounds and letter recognition, but when she was going here, out of the blue at home she would start pointing out letters and knowing them,” Keever said. “It’s been a great supplement as a home-school mom.”

World of Wonder also benefits the parents. Keever said the program has provided opportunities for the parents to learn from each other different ways to teach their children. They can discuss challenges and come up with solutions together.

Keever said one of the biggest challenges for home schooling is providing opportunities for socialization, especially during the pandemic. World of Wonder Academy has provided social opportunities for children.

“I remember from school the classroom parties, holiday activities and field trips,” Keever said. “I don’t want them to miss out on the fun that I remember from school. It’s nice when we have a community where you can do those things together.”

Manley hopes to expand the program to offer educational opportunities for older children.