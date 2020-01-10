Work soon to begin on Cortez Road improvements

Work is expected to begin over the causeway in Manatee County this month on a project designed to improve Cortez Road along a stretch from 123rd Street to 86th Street.

One of the major components of the plan is the realignment of Cortez Road and 119th Street West. The intersection for years has been a point of contention for Longboat Key officials and residents because of its frequent traffic backups.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the $5 million project ultimately will improve safety by reducing crashes, reducing vehicular conflict points, improving eastbound traffic flow from barrier islands, and installing bike lanes to separate bike traffic.

The improvements will also include a median from the West Manatee Fire and Rescue Station to Royal Palm Drive West to reduce vehicular conflict points.

Other improvements include the use of a high friction surface treatment to provide a better gripping surface for vehicles to reduce skidding, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) modifications.

Work is expected to be complete this summer. Detours are expected as are nighttime lane closures.

Town officials are monitoring the project because of its possible effect on traffic to and from the north end of Longboat Key while work is underway.