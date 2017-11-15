Women who worship

Women from several churches throughout Manatee County gathered on Nov. 6 at Longboat Island Chapel for the Church Women United of Manatee County’s World Community Day.
Women from several churches throughout Manatee County gathered Nov. 6 at Longboat Island Chapel for the Church Women United of Manatee County’s World Community Day. With headquarters in New York, the group is part of the national Church Women United. The Rev. Charles Shook, pastor emeritus of the chapel, served as the keynote speaker. Judy Achre conducted the event.