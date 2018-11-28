Women of Temple Sinai learn about SRQ

If you ever need any questions answered about Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, the women's group at Temple Sinai will be able to help you out.

At Temple Sinai's Women's Group luncheon on Nov. 29, Women of Sinai were shown a presentation about SRQ presented by Rick Piccolo, the president and Chief Financial Officer of SRQ. The women, and some men who are Temple Sinai attendees who just wanted to learn, were educated about the ins and outs of the entire airport.