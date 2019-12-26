Woman sews 2,000 stockings

These 2,000 stockings might not be hanging by the chimney, but they were sure sewed with care by Dee Webber, assistant director of Brothers and Sisters Doing the Right Thing,

Dec. 20 marks the seventh year Webber and Alice Jones, founder of Brother and Sisters, have donated 800 handmade, candy-filled stockings to Booker Middle School. Each year Webber partners with the Sarasota Police Department to pass out the stockings. She said she hopes the event help students become familiar with the police officers.

Webber begins making the stockings over the summer and churches donate the candy. This year in addition to the 800 donated to Booker Middle, Webber brought 400 stockings to Misión Peniel in Immokalee, 400 to Beth-el Mission in Wimauma, 200 to the Church of Palms food pantry, and 200 to be distributed by the Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.