Woman hospitalized after Longboat Key beach shooting

The Longboat Key Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting on the beach that left a woman in critical condition.

Interim Police Chief George Turner said 20-year-old Julianna Ayers is receiving treatment at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound after the Saturday morning incident near the 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. She underwent surgery and is in critical condition, Turner said.

“She drove here from a friend’s residence,” Turner said. “(She) got on the island about 5:25 a.m., and then we were called at 7:06 a.m. and found her with a gunshot wound.”

Police recovered a handgun at the scene, according to Turner.

“We believe that she drove out here, locked her car up, walked out onto the beach, spent some time out on the beach,” Turner said. “We haven’t been able to prove or disprove that she was by herself yet.”

The police department has notified the woman’s parents of the shooting, Turner said, adding Ayers has lived in several places throughout Manatee-Sarasota area.

Police would not release specifics about their investigation.

“We don’t have any possible suspects, but what we are saying is that it’s been determined that it is an isolated incident that poses no threat or reason for public concern,” Turner said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Longboat Key Police, Captain Bob Bourque at (941) 316-1973. Any information can remain confidential.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.