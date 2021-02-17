Manatee County announced Wednesday it would need to reschedule 5,100 COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Tom Bennett Park in Bradenton because a massive winter storm throughout much of the country has delayed delivery of the vaccine.

A Manatee County release said those affected will be called starting today. The new appointments will be moved to Feb. 25-26 at the same site.

The release also noted that Gov. Ron DeSantis said the scheduled 3,000 vaccinations Wednesday through Friday at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch would not be affected. The release said Moderna vaccines, which were to be used at Tom Bennett Park this week, have been more severely delayed by the massive winter storms in other areas of the country.