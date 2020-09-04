Windward at Lakewood Ranch opens

Lakewood Ranch-based homebuilder Neal Communities has opened its newest Lakewood Ranch community, Windward at Lakewood Ranch.

The builder celebrated with a virtual grand opening Aug. 27. About 1,000 people participated.

The 540-acre gated community will have 780 homes at buildout. It is located in Sarasota County along the southern gateway of Lakewood Ranch, just three-and-a-half miles east of I-75 at the corner of Lorraine and Fruitville Roads.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in Windward at Lakewood Ranch due to its desirable location and variety of housing types that appeal to many different buyers,” said Pat Neal, founder and chairman of Neal Communities, in a press release. “Lakewood Ranch is such a dynamic, growing area with excellent schools, great shopping and dining and close proximity to a variety of cultural and outdoor attractions. Windward at Lakewood Ranch will be an ideal place for both families and active retirees to call home.”

Opening in mid-2021, the community’s amenities will feature a British West Indies architectural style with Dutch Colonial touches. A 7.8-acre amenity center will include a 9,600-square-foot clubhouse with community gathering spaces, fitness center, adult and children’s pools, sports courts including eight pickleball and two tennis courts, sports fields, playgrounds, two dog parks and two event lawns.

A full-time lifestyle coordinator will plan and host events for the community’s residents throughout the year.