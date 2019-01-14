Wilson Window Glass & Mirror reflects back on 50 years

For Wilson Windows Glass & Mirrors, the window to the past is a pretty great one to look through.

The shop, which is located on Siesta Key, first opened its doors in 1969. The company was bought out by Jym and Mary Agen in 1977, and the rest is history.

The business, which services people on Siesta Key, Longboat Key and Sarasota, focuses on quality over quantity, according to manager Jay Grillo.

"The goal of the business for 50 years to provide quality craftsmanship. From the customer buying the window to installing it properly, it's all important," said Grillo. "It’s important for folks to put faith in a business that’s been around a long time. Jym takes a lot of pride in what he’s done as an owner. We don’t use subcontractors and we take pride in our work."

Grillo said the business, which is located at 5330 Ashton Court, Siesta Key, is going to continue looking forward.

"50 years is just the beginning and we’re going to be here for a long time," said Grillo.