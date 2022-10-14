Willis Smith Construction celebrates 50 years of excellence

During Willis Smith Construction's 50th anniversary party Oct. 14 at Waterside Place, which was built by his company, CEO David Sessions was enjoying a cocktail with Bill North of HBK CPAs.

It was safe to assume it wasn't their first cocktail together.

Since Sessions joined Willis Smith in 1988, he has been business with North, or his dad, Bill North Sr.

Taylor Aultman and Brett Raymaker, minority shareholders in Willis Smith Construction, were having a blast at the 50th anniversary party at Waterside Place.

The younger North said Willis Smith was one of their smallest clients in 1988.

"Now they are the biggest (builder) on the west coast (of Florida)," he said.

While Willis Smith marked its 50th anniversary June 6, the Oct. 14 was the party to celebrate the landmark. Many of those invited have enjoyed long relationships with Willis, just like HBK CPAs.

"This business is about relationships," Sessions said. "This (party) is about mingling and interactions. It's not much of an agenda and it's basically casual. We've had a lot of wonderful relationships and we want to say 'Thank you.' We also want to reflect on who we are."

Willis Smith President John LaCivita was greeting those entering the party and he shared a laugh with Jennifer Rominiecki, the President and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

"Willis Smith has been an integral part of our master plan at Marie Selby, and making that plan a reality," Rominiecki said. "They have been incredible partners."