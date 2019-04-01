William Walter (Bill) Roberts

1926-2019

William Walter (Bill) Roberts, age 92, born June 27, 1926 to Millard Fillmore (Jim) Roberts and Eva Swan Roberts in Samoset, Florida, went home to be with the Lord March 3, 2019.

Except for time spent serving as an Army Military Police Officer at Fort Gordon (Augusta, Georgia) in 1945-46, East Manatee County was Bill’s home and favorite place on earth. He attended Oneco Elementary, Samoset Elementary, and Bradenton High School (now known as Manatee High). Bill grew up fishing, hunting, and loved spending time in the Everglades.

In 1960 he and his father built the home he lived in until his final days, and there he relished tending the azaleas, crotons, orange trees, and crepe myrtles that filled his yard. He worked in the plumbing and irrigation business for over 40 years, serving the agriculture community in the Tampa Bay area.

“He was known for his kindness, generosity, love of a good story, and his unwavering support of all things related to the Florida Gators.”

Never one to roam far from Samoset, after retirement he did enjoy trips to Martinique, the Bahamas, Papua New Guinea, England, and Kenya. A life-long member of Samoset Baptist Church, where his parents were charter members, Bill was a man loved and respected by family and friends.

He was known for his kindness, generosity, love of a good story, and his unwavering support of all things related to the Florida Gators. Bill is predeceased in death by his parents, Jim and Eva, his first wife, Jackie (Gunter), his son James Michael (Jimmy), his sister, Virginia (“Sister”) Barco, and his brother, Millard. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Marjorie, his sister-in-law Anita, brother-in-law Don, son Lynn (Lynda), daughters Angela (Greg) and Sheila (Devan), 9 grandchildren and their spouses, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

DONATIONS:

Memorial donations may be made to Samoset First Baptist Church.