William K. Thorkelsen

William K. Thorkelsen, 97, of Longboat Key, FL. passed away July 31, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, NY he moved to Manatee County in 1982 from NY and became a permanent resident of Longboat Key.

He was a Veteran of the US Navy. Predeceased by his wife, Helen in 2012 he is survived by his son, Bob; step-sons, Charles, Bob and Donald Griffith; step-daughters, Debra Michael and Julia Mele; sister, Thelma; grandchildren, Tim, Kevin and Cheryl; step-grandchildren, Rachel, Brian, Rebecca, David, Logan, Kalen and Leah and many great grandchildren. Committal Services will be 2:00PM, Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Graveside at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.