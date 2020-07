William J. Rigby

1929-2020

William J. Rigby, age 91, a resident of Naperville, IL and Longboat Key, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. William was born in 1929 in Dublin, Ireland.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.