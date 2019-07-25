William "Bill" Graham

1940 - 2019

Graham, William "Bill"

William "Bill" John Graham, 79, of Longboat Key, Florida and formerly of River Edge, New Jersey passed away July 20, 2019.

He was born in New York City to the late Mary Carew Graham and the late John Graham.

Bill was a United States Army Veteran. He taught high school history for 30 years and coached many sports. Bill was known as "Coach" by his students. After retirement he resumed his love of playing tennis and the comradery of fellow players.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Graham; his daughter, Jessica Lee; five sisters, Barbara Heim and her husband, George, Mary P. Zoli, Joan Travers, Trudie Novak, Rita Graham and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.