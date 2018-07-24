Wiley Coyote roams the town

The coyote case continues.

First, we heard from folks in Country Club Shores of a coyote walking through yards and streets July 12. A few days later, on July 15, Paula and John Steptoe think they saw a coyote on the Harbourside Golf Course.

Then, July 16, a resident captured video of an animal walking into the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort and reported a wolf to police. An investigating officer checked the video and came to the conclusion it was a healthy coyote that disappeared onto the property.

Two hours later, police reports of a coyote being struck by a car surfaced near the Harbourside golf course, though officers couldn’t confirm that third-party report.

Then, around 8 a.m. July 18, a healthy-looking coyote was spotted near St. Mary Star of the Sea church at 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Officers responded again and noted the coyote was causing a nuisance and alarming pedestrians.

In a report of the incident, police said, “The coyote showed no signs of being in fear while in close proximity of officers and bystanders.”

The animal eventually disappeared into the treeline.

A trapper has been notified.



Turtle Tracks

July 15-21

2018 2017

Nests 79 76

False Crawls 95 55

Total as of July 21

2018 2017

Nests 914 1192

False Crawls 953 1104