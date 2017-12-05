Wienermobile makes debut at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

The Planter's NUTmobile also came to visit.
Hot dog and peanut enthusiasts alike had a chance Tuesday to relish their passions.
Oscar Mayer’s famous Wienermobile and Planter’s “NUTmobile” made debuts at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, giving visitors a chance to snap pictures and learn facts about the vehicles.
For example, the Wienermobile is 27 feet — or 60 hot dogs — long.
Wienermobile driver Dominic Ricci of Milwaukee, who travels with co-driver Elise Johnson, of Austin, Texas, gave Country Club at Lakewood Ranch resident Lee Frank a weenie whistle after she got a sneak peak inside the Wienermobile.
“I’m thrilled,” Frank said, noting she’s seen the Wienermobile on the road, but never up close before.