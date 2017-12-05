 Skip to main content
East County Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 21 hours ago

Wienermobile makes debut at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

The Planter's NUTmobile also came to visit.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Hot dog and peanut enthusiasts alike had a chance Tuesday to relish their passions.

Country Club resident Lee Frank proudly received a weenie whistle.

Oscar Mayer’s famous Wienermobile and Planter’s “NUTmobile” made debuts at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, giving visitors a chance to snap pictures and learn facts about the vehicles.

For example, the Wienermobile is 27 feet — or 60 hot dogs — long.

Wienermobile driver Dominic Ricci of Milwaukee, who travels with co-driver Elise Johnson, of Austin, Texas, gave Country Club at Lakewood Ranch resident Lee Frank a weenie whistle after she got a sneak peak inside the Wienermobile.

“I’m thrilled,” Frank said, noting she’s seen the Wienermobile on the road, but never up close before.

The Planter's NUTmobile visited Lakewood Ranch.

 

