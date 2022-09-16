Who are the “fascists?”

Who are the authoritarians?

Three weeks have passed since Joe Biden’s now infamous remark at a fundraising event, where, essentially, he labeled as fascists Americans who voted for Donald Trump and embrace or embraced Trump’s “Make America Great Again” philosophy.

Statement of facts without facts Everyone who paid attention in school learned that one of the fundamentals of writing and speaking is when you make a statement of fact, you follow it with facts and examples that prove your point. Here are seven paragraphs from Joe Biden’s Philadelphia speech castigating Republicans — but providing no supporting evidence. Who is spreading fear and lies? “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

“And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people.”

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”

“They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.”

“MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.”

“MAGA Republicans … spread fear and lies — lies told for profit and power.”

“The MAGA Republicans believe that for them to succeed, everyone else has to fail.” — Matt Walsh

Biden followed that jaw-dropping moment with a speech that repeatedly proclaimed in higher decibels and length how horrible and dangerous Trump voters are and how they’re destroying democracy.

But what is so amazing is how oblivious Biden and his puppet masters are to reality.

If you take the time to read and analyze Biden’s speech and then place his accusations side by side with what has transpired during his administration, it is unavoidable to see that Biden, his White House maestros, Cabinet toadies and the Democratic Congress have done everything he accuses the Republicans of doing.

Who are the real fascists? They should look in the mirror.

To begin, the Biden team clearly doesn’t know what know what Fascism is.

Merriam-Webster: Fascism — “a political philosophy, movement or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation and forcible suppression of opposition.”

Undeniably, that is the Biden “regime.” To wit:

Whenever Biden and the Democratic Party Congress push through $7 trillion in new federal spending, as they have in the past two years, they are expanding their powers over individual Americans and robbing them of freedom.

Through their “central planning,” they are confiscating taxpayers’ money (now and in the future) and spending it the way they want to spend it. What say, for instance, did you have in that ludicrous Budget Reduction Act? Where was the public support for that boondoggle?

When the Biden regime imposes regulations to thwart commerce that it doesn’t want (e.g. shutting down energy pipelines and drilling), it is using its centralized autocratic powers.

Dictatorial leader? Biden is not, but he is the doddering stooge and mouthpiece for the behind-the-scenes cabal of Ron Klain, Susan Rice and the other leftist Democratic Party schemers foisting their fascist agenda on Americans.

No one can deny that the Biden regime has imposed “severe economic regimentation.” Look what they have done to Americans’ standard of living with inflation and restrictions on the supply of energy.

They are doing everything they can to eliminate the use of affordable fossil fuels and force Americans to buy expensive electric vehicles. They are using their centralized powers to subsidize auto makers and EV buyers — taking from the working class and poor and giving unearned benefits to others — all to force on Americans their fascist-socialist agenda.

“Severe social regimentation?” All we need say is: “diversity, equity and inclusion.” Look what that has done to the U.S. military, and how wokeness has destroyed the American values of being judged by merit and the content of character.

And then there is “forcible suppression of opposition.” The list is long and notorious: Raid on Mar-a-lago. Rampant big-tech censorship. FBI and White House staffs colluding with big-tech to suppress the Hunter Biden and Biden corruption stories. Don’t forget the dozens and dozens of physicians and scientists whom CDC officials and social media platforms discredited because they challenged Washington authorities’ handling of COVID.

Who are the real authoritarian fascists?

In 1965, author Ayn Rand gave a lecture in New York, “The New Fascism: Rule by Consensus.”

She began this lecture describing three political terms — Socialism, Fascism and Statism, quoting the 1957 edition of the American College Dictionary’s 1965 lecture:

“Socialism — A theory or system of social organization which advocates the vesting of the ownership and control of the means of production, capital, land, etc. in the community as a whole.

“Fascism — A governmental system with strong centralized power, permitting no opposition or criticism, controlling all affairs of the nation.

“Statism — The principle or policy of concentrating extensive economic, political and related controls in the state at the cost of individual liberty.”

Rand pointed out that Socialism and Fascism are merely variants of Statism, and the difference between Socialism and Fascism involves property rights. “Socialism negates property rights altogether, vesting the ownership and control of all property to the state. Fascism leaves ownership in the hands of individuals, but transfers control to the government.”

“In practice,” Rand said, “there is no difference between the two; both come from the same collectivist-statist principle; both negate individual rights and subordinate the individual to the collective; both deliver the livelihood and the lives of the citizens into the power of an omnipotent government.”

That is exactly what Biden and his leftist fascists are doing.

But here is the alarmingly scary part: The German people witnessed these tactics in the 1930s when the new chancellor of Germany orchestrated the overthrow of the Germans’ democratic republic and replaced it with his vision — the National Socialist Party of Germany, aka a Nazi dictatorship.

Author William L. Shirer recounted this chilling epoch in his 1960 masterpiece, “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.” The cunning, scheming and evil were chilling.

So are the parallels to today.

Shirer recounts, for example, that on Feb. 3, 1933, one month after Adolf Hitler and his sordid schemers came to power, Paul Joseph Goebbels, one of Hitler’s top lieutenants, wrote in his diary:

“Now it will be easy to carry on the fight, for we can call on all the resources of the State. Radio and press are at our disposal. We shall stage a masterpiece of propaganda. And this time, naturally, there is no lack of money.”

Sound familiar? Are we witnessing the same? Democrats control all of the “resources” of the federal government, and the mainstream media clearly serves as a principal propaganda mouthpiece.

As Hitler took over Germany, Shirer quoted from Hitler’s own playbook, “Mein Kampf,” how Hitler would win over the masses with the use of what Hitler called “spiritual and physical terror.”

Hitler: “I understood the infamous spiritual terror … (At) a given sign, it unleashes a veritable barrage of lies and slanders against whatever adversary seems most dangerous, until the nerves of the attacked persons break down … This is a tactic based on precise calculation of all human weaknesses, and its result will lead to success with almost mathematical certainty.”

Shirer wrote: “No more precise analysis of Nazi tactics … was ever written.”

We saw it in practice in Philadelphia.

There he was, Joe Biden, who had the gall to use as his backdrop Independence Hall and U.S. Marines flanking him. He spewed vile about his fellow Americans. Biden made derogatory statement after statement, vilifying Republicans. And typical of the politicians who use “spiritual terror,” he supplied no facts to back his statements (see box).

MAGA Republicans, he said, “spread fear and lies — lies told for profit and power.”

But who is the one spreading fear and lies?

Joe Biden and the schemers behind his curtain are the real fascists and authoritarians.