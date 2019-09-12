Whiskey Joe's Bar & Grill has announced it will break "sand" Sept. 18 on a new location on the bank of the Manatee River in Ellenton.

The restaurant is planning to open in 2020.

It will be Whiskey Joe's fourth location, joining Miami, Tampa and Port Richey. A release stated the chain is planning 19 other new locations in Florida, including one in Bradenton at a yet to be determined location to be built in the next five years.

The invitation-only, beach-breaking ceremony on Sept. 18 will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will feature the restaurant's signature bites, beverages, giveaways and a treasure hunt. The restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor dining, beach access, boat pull-up spots, fire-pits and more.

Among Whisky Joe's tropical fare will be favorites like the Island Crab Cakes, Mango-Glazed Scallops, Gator Bites and raw oyster bar.

The establishment will feature a weekday happy hour and live entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to join the Ellenton community and bring the vacation vibes, tropical drinks and delicious food of Whiskey Joe’s to such a unique waterfront destination,” said Whiskey Joe’s Brand Manager Marty Duffany in a release.

The restaurant is expected to generate 120 new jobs.

For more information, go to whiskeyjoesmanatee.com.