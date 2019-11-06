 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 7 hours ago

What's in the tank?

Selby Public Library gets a visit from Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Early-morning visitors to Selby Public Library on Wednesday got a rare sight: a scuba diver hard at work.

Heather Hooper, a senior biologist at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, was still submerged in the library’s saltwater aquarium and cleaning it when the library opened to patrons.

Selby Library Assistant Manager Alicia Diaz said the job is normally done before opening time, but Wednesday’s work lasted a little longer.

Mote biologist Amy Debrick said Hooper is one of the smallest employees at Mote, so she’s one of two to get the call to dive in.

 

